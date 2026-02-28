I Was in the Wildest Scene of Lisa Kudrow’s Career

Laura Silverman can still vividly remember the exact moment Emmy-winning actress Lisa Kudrow screamed in her face.

“I remember shooting that so well because it really felt so intense,” Silverman, 59, recalled of a two-decade-old scene from The Comeback on Obsessed: The Podcast.

In the dramatic Season 1 finale of HBO’s The Comeback, Lisa Kudrow’s character, Valerie, confronts the director of her reality TV series, Jane (Silverman), over her portrayal in the show.

“She’s trying to give you a dose of your own medicine. She’s like, ‘What are you doing in your apartment? Who are you there with? Are you there with a woman or a man?’” Obsessed host Kevin Fallon recalled.

On "The Comeback," Laura Silverman directs a reality series of the same name about Lisa Kudrow's character. Her most memorable on-set moment came when the pair filmed their explosive, season-ending confrontation. Courtesy HBO Max

The fight comes just hours before Valerie is slated to promote the series on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. Jane, who has spent the past few months recording every action of Valerie’s, shrinks under the pressure.

“She’s very kind of hangdog about it. She’s not yelling back. She’s like, ‘I’m... I’m sorry,’” Silverman said of her character. “Maybe she really is sorry she did it, but she does feel terrible because, of course, she cares for her. She’s not a monster.”

Silverman has starred in all three seasons of "The Comeback." She says she finally understood her character when she read the new scripts. Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

In addition to acting roles in Half Baked and House, Silverman has an extensive voice-over filmography, including roles in Bob’s Burgers, Wreck-It Ralph, Adventure Time, and Dr. Katz.

Silverman, the older sister of comedian Sarah Silverman, said filming in the actual Tonight Show theater made the experience all the more surreal.

“It felt so intense to be like really at Leno and you know, you’re in this environment where there’s no windows, and everything starts to feel like really real," Silverman said. “The outside world goes away, and she’s mad at me, and I don’t like it, but I have to be there. It’s so uncomfortable and so conflicting.”

Alongside her sister Sarah, Laura Silverman is known for her voice, which has led to roles on "Bob's Burgers," "Adventure Time," and "Wreck-It Ralph." Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Dan Bucatinsky, who produces and stars in the show, said they had just 20 minutes with Leno and his set to shoot the scenes.

“We really shot on the Jay Leno stage at the end of an actual episode of Jay Leno," Bucatinsky, 60, said. "We kept their audience in there and sprinkled in some of ours."

On "The Comeback," Silverman and Kudrow frequently butt heads as their characters balance their friendship and their careers. Jennifer Lourie/FilmMagic

In the same interview, Silverman revealed her favorite unscripted moment from the show, shared the craziest production mishap she experienced, and explained the journalism-inspired trick she uses in her acting.

As she gears up for the long-awaited Season 3 of The Comeback, Silverman said she was grateful for an excuse to rewatch the show, especially since she typically only watches things she’s in once to make sure she didn’t “embarrass” herself.

“When people say to me, ‘You’re so great in The Comeback,' I’m always just like, ‘But what did I do? I didn’t do anything. I just got in there with the camera. I wasn’t like a character,’” Silverman said. “And I watch it, and Jane really is a character."

The podcast with Silverman and Bucatinsky is the third installment in Obsessed: The Podcast‘s series leading up to the return of HBO’s The Comeback on Sunday, Mar. 22. All previous episodes of The Comeback are available to stream on HBO Max.