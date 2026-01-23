Hollywood Star Speaks Out After Nasty Text Messages Exposed

Jameela Jamil spoke out after her texts calling Blake Lively a “suicide bomber” and “villain” were exposed.

Various exchanges between Hollywood A-Listers have been made public as the ongoing Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal saga. Among them was an August 2024 thread between Jamil and Baldoni’s publicist, Jennifer Abel, that did not pull any punches about the movie star.

Jameela Jamil shared her thoughts on feminism on Instagram, saying, “It does not mean you have to like every single woman. It doesn’t mean you have to be friends with every single woman.” Mike Marsland/WireImage

After her texts made headlines, Jamil, 39, posted a video on Instagram Stories about gender equity and the right to criticize women. “Guys, feminism means fighting for the political, social, and economic equity for women. Just gender equity,” she said. “It does not mean you have to like every single woman. It doesn’t mean you have to be friends with every single woman.”

Jamil emphasized that you can “beef” and “criticize” other women, as long as the fight for equality underscores your actions. She did not explicitly name Lively, Abel, or the case in her since-deleted video.

“You can do whatever you want, as long as you are also fighting for their human right to the same things that men have in this world,” Jamil said. “That’s all feminism is. It’s a moral and political stance. It is not a sleepover where we braid each other’s pubes, OK?”

“So if you are fighting for women’s rights, but you don’t get along with every single woman, it doesn’t make you a bad feminist,” the Good Place actress concluded.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Jamil’s representatives for comment.

According to unsealed court documents, Jamil and Abel were discussing Lively’s behavior during the disastrous press tour for It Ends With Us. It was during the tour that speculation about a rift between co-stars Lively, 38, and Baldoni, 41, first exploded.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have been caught in an ugly legal battle since 2024. The Daily Beast/Getty

Abel and Jamil reacted to a TikTok video about Lively’s rhetoric during the press tour, which was criticized by many for not being serious enough, given that the film is about domestic violence. Lively was called out, for instance, for promoting her haircare line amid It Ends With Us interviews and events.

“I want to officially incorporate nightmare c–t and demon c–t into my vocabulary; UNBELIEVABLE; She’s doing this to herself,” Abel wrote to Jamil, according to the filing.

“She’s a suicide bomber at this point,” Jamil responded. “I’ve never seen such a bizarre villain act before.”

Abel also asked if Jamil had seen Lively posting a link to a domestic violence hotline, after backlash toward the actress reached its peak.

“Did you see Blake post the survivors link?” Abel said. Jamil replied, “Dead.” She called Lively’s post “so cold.” Abel floated the idea of Baldoni, her client, posting the same link to his Instagram followers. Jamil urged Abel to “keep him away from her” and to “keep him silent.”

Jamil has previously spoken out about modern misconceptions surrounding feminism, telling British presenter Romesh Ranganathan in Oct. 2025, “Women deserve to be called out as much as men if they’re doing the same s--t. That’s equality. Equality means you don’t get away with s--t just cuz you’re a woman.”

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively on the set of 'It Ends with Us' in January 2024. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The backlash toward Jamil is just the latest controversy since court documents were unsealed by Lively’s lawyers on Tuesday.

Exchanges between Lively and the likes of Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Anna Wintour, and Taylor Swift were unveiled, fueling an already ugly battle between Lively and Baldoni. Baldoni is being accused by Lively of sexual harassment and launching a smear campaign against her. The conflict between the two began on the set of the Colleen Hoover adaptation, which Baldoni directed and in which Lively and he co-starred.

The case is set for trial on May 18, 2026.