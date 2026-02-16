James Van Der Beek’s friend has gone nuclear on those criticizing the late actor’s family for raising millions on GoFundMe while living on a newly-purchased $4.8 million ranch.

Law & Order and Mortal Kombat star Mehcad Brooks, 45, said the criticism is “fake af” and is coming from people who have “no idea” what they are talking about.

“It’s OK to stfu when you can’t know what the f--- you’re talking about,” he continued on Threads, calling out another user. “It’s OK not to try to seek attention off of other people’s suffering or the generosity in response to it. Because James touched them for decades. It’s OK for you to stay quiet in the face of blind stupidity, meanness, and lack of empathy. But maybe you’re not OK.”

James Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, in 2018. Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

The post Brooks was replying to said it “doesn’t sit right with me” that Van Der Beek’s family asked for donations—receiving over two-and-a-half million dollars by Monday—while living in such an expensive home.

“Thousands of people around the world face this exact situation every day and deal with the struggle,” the post read. “They don’t get $2.5 million. It’s just weird. He had to have had life insurance… and residual checks…”

Van Der Beek, who starred in Dawson’s Creek, died aged 48 on Wednesday after a years-long battle with colorectal cancer. His wife, Kimberly, announced his death on Instagram and posted a link to the family’s fundraiser, which said Van Der Beek’s treatment left his family “out of funds.”

The cast of "Dawson's Creek” in its third season. Back row: James Van Der Beek. Middle row: Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson, Meredith Monroe, and Kerr Smith. Front row: Katie Holmes. Columbia TriStar/Getty Images

The father of six said in November that he was selling memorabilia from Dawson’s Creek at the Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction to fund his cancer treatments. However, his family’s plea for donations has rubbed many the wrong way after Realtor.com revealed that Van Der Beek purchased a ranch outside Austin, Texas, for $4.8 million in January.

The site writes that the family’s “36-acre spread includes a main house, several cabins, a pool, and a backyard with views of the Pedernales River.” The Van Der Beeks have lived at the ranch since 2020 as renters, having moved from Beverly Hills, California, but they recently secured enough funds—with the help of friends—to make a down payment on the property.

“James secured [a] down payment for the Texas ranch for the family with the help of friends through a trust so they could shift from rent to mortgage,” his rep told People over the weekend.

James Van Der Beek and his six children, who each share a striking resemblance to him. James Van Der Beek/Instagram

Van Der Beek’s children—ages 15, 13, 12, 9, 7, and 4—have been homeschooled since moving to Texas. The family’s GoFundMe page tells donors, including director Steven Spielberg, that their gifts will directly fund bills and the children’s education.

“Your generosity will help cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children’s education,” the fundraiser writes. “Every donation, no matter the size, will help Kimberly and her family find hope and security as they rebuild their lives. Thank you for considering a gift to support them.”