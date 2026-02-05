Oscar-Winning Star Excoriates ICE as ‘Inhuman’

Jamie Lee Curtis is fed up with being “shocked” at the state of America.

“Every day I think I’m not going to be shocked anymore and then I’m shocked,” the Oscar winner told Variety. “It’s just inhuman. It is inhuman the way this administration is treating its citizens, and its constituents, and people in need. It’s an abhorrence what they’re doing.”

Curtis, 67, went on, “The ICE situation is out of control. It’s simply a distraction so that we don’t pay attention to the Epstein files.”

Jamie Lee Curtis did not mince words about the government agency in her remarks on Thursday. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Project Angel F

“I’m angrier probably than I’ve ever been and more turned on to the need to do what we’re doing,” she added.

Curtis was helping the non-profit Project Angel Food unveil its new Chuck Lorre Family Foundation Kitchen and Campus in Hollywood. When Curtis spoke from the podium, she called attention to the anti-ICE protestors in Minnesota: “We’re only going to get s--t done if we do it together and defy these motherf---ers.”

Curtis praised the nationwide anti-ICE protests, with a particular shout-out to Minneapolis. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Curtis’ comments on Thursday are far from the first time the actress has spoken up about Trump and ICE. Last month, as massive protests broke out across the country in response to ICE’s shooting of VA nurse Alex Pretti, 37, Curtis posted a carousel of photos of the demonstrations to Instagram, writing, “Let the ICE STORM of RESISTANCE RING LOUDLY!” and “This is America.” She limited the comments on her post as users argued over the issue in her comments section.

Threads/Jamie Lee Curtis

The Freaky Friday actress also posted photos of Renée Good, the 37-year-old mom ICE also shot last month. “THESE WERE AMERICANS! SHOT BY OUR GOVERNMENT!” she wrote in another social media post. In an interview with Tom Llamas on Wednesday, Trump said Good and Pretti were “no angels.”