Celebrity

Jason Ritter Will Fight You For His Wife, Melanie Lynskey

SQUABBLE UP

It’s a rare earnest celebrity moment that isn’t cringe.

Clare Donaldson
Clare Donaldson 

Editorial Intern

Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Cindy Ord/VF25/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Clare Donaldson

Clare Donaldson

Editorial Intern

clare.donaldson@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
CelebrityStars of Iconic ’80s Romcom Did Actually Sleep Together
Kenneal Patterson
Recaps‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’: Please Get Kathy Hilton Off My TV Screen
Alec Karam
CelebrityThe Messiest, Most Heinous Oscar Party Dresses
Clare Donaldson
CelebrityDemi Moore Breaks Her Silence on Surprise Oscars Loss
Yasmeen Hamadeh
The Last LaughGeorge Wallace on Trump’s BS and His Beef With Johnny Carson
Matt Wilstein