Oscar Winner Reveals Her Huge ‘SNL’ Hosting Regrets

Jennifer Lawrence wants a do-over.

The Oscar-winning actress isn’t satisfied with her only Saturday Night Live hosting gig over a decade ago, Lawrence, 35, told Amy Poehler on Tuesday’s Good Hang podcast.

“I have to go back and do it again,” the Die My Love star told Poehler. Not only was the young actress suffering from walking pneumonia at the time, but she was also in the nonstop flurry of burgeoning stardom.

Jennifer Lawrence told Amy Poehler that she isn't satisfied with her sole hosting of "SNL" in 2013. YouTube/screengrab

“I was under a lot of pressure and doing a lot. I was shooting one of the Hunger Games movies—I think the second one—while doing all of this campaigning," Lawrence said, who was just 23 at the time.

“I would have to fly, go to a party, shake hands, and then land and shoot,” she added. “Poor me! But I was very tired.”

Lawrence hosted SNL in January 2013, just nine days after she received an Oscar nomination for her leading role in Silver Linings Playbook. The film was nominated for eight Oscars, but Lawrence would be the film’s sole winner.

Lawrence appeared on SNL just nine days after receiving her second Oscar nomination, while suffering from walking pneumonia. Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

The acclaimed actress said the show caught her at a poor time, when her busy schedule aligned with her youthful naivety.

She recalled being at the “bad age” where, when asked if she could do impressions, she simply replied “No.”

“I just kind of made everything everybody else’s problem. I was like, ‘I don’t know how to do that. I can’t do that.’” Lawrence said.

In her appearance on the show’s 29th season, Lawrence reprised her role as Katniss Everdeen to host a post-Hunger Games press conference and berated diner guests as a rude waitress.

Lawrence's sketch as a Civil War letter-writing wife would become a recurring format in later seasons of the show. Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

In another memorable sketch, Lawrence exchanged love letters with Tim Robinson, her Civil War soldier husband who only wanted dirty photos.

Poehler, who had already left the show to star in another popular NBC comedy, Parks and Recreation, comiserated. “It’s hard to be young and on that show. It’s just hard,” she said.

Poehler joined SNL in 2001 when she was 30, and stayed on the cast until 2008.

At just 23, Lawrence received two Oscar nominations, winning the second for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook." ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

At 23, Lawrence had already been nominated for two Oscars and had begun an unrivalled run of successive movies. After her breakout role in Winter’s Bone at 19, Lawrence starred in 21 movies over the course of 10 years, leading to a two-year break from acting in 2019.

In Die My Love, Lawrence plays a young mother spiraling from postpartum-related psychosis. For her role, Lawrence received a Golden Globe nomination, but it is yet to be seen whether the performance will earn the actress her fifth Oscar nomination.