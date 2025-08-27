Jennifer Lopez Effortlessly Shaded by Fellow Latino Co-Star

Puerto Rican actor Luis Guzmán said a lot without saying much when he was asked about working with fellow Puerto Rican actor and pop diva Jennifer Lopez.

Guzmán, 68, co-starred with Lopez, 56, in the 1998 film Out of Sight—among a laundry list of other film roles the veteran actor is known for, such as Carlito’s Way, Anger Management, and The Substitute.

Luis Guzmán gave a one-word answer about what it was like to work with Jennifer Lopez. Robert Kamau/GC Images

Appearing on a Tuesday episode of Hot Ones to promote his hit Netflix series Wednesday–in which he stars as Gomez of the Addams Family–Guzmán’s show co-stars Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Georgie Farmer, and Joy Sunday grilled him about acting alongside some of “the biggest legends in Hollywood history.”

However, it was unclear from his reaction whether he thought Lopez was among them.

Asked to give one-word answers, Guzmán called working with Adam Sandler “amazing.” Similarly, he praised his Wednesday co-star Catherine Zeta-Jones as “bellísima.” When he got to Lopez, he responded with an unimpressed “OK” to the shock of his cast members.

Jennifer Lopez promoting her role in “Out of Sight.” Pool SCORCELLETTI/VANDEVILLE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Cutting the tension, Myers pivoted to ask Guzmán about working with Ortega. He responded by calling her a “prodigy.”

In Out of Sight, Lopez starred as federal marshal Karen Sisco in a game of cat and mouse with career criminal and love interest Jack Foley, played by George Clooney. At one point in the film, Lopez is forced to get rough with Guzmán, who played the criminal “Chino.”

Guzmán’s effortlessly shady remark comes as J.Lo has been publicly licking her wounds from her divorce from Ben Affleck, balancing a Las Vegas residency and struggling to sell tickets, Collider reported.