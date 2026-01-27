‘Jeopardy!’ Viewers Shocked by Actress’ On-Air Slip-Up

Actress—and former Celebrity Jeopardy! champion—Lisa Ann Walter surprised Jeopardy’s family-friendly audience when she burst out with profanity that’s ordinarily off-limits on the show.

The unfortunate blunder came after the Abbott Elementary star had already hit the negatives during the early stages of the fierce competition, with -$2200 in her bank.

Lisa Ann Walter stars in the sitcom "Abbot Elementary." Gilles Mingasson/ABC

The host, Ken Jennings, asked the actress, “The Detroit News has reported on the Quaga species of this type of Bivalve, which has devastated the Great Lakes ecosystem.”

Walter responded with “What is an oyster?” Hearing that she was incorrect, Walter, in a moment of frustration, cried out, “What the hell?” to its host.

The audience acknowledged the slip-up with light-hearted laughter. “Did not have Lisa Ann Walter casually breaking the Jeopardy! decorum on my bingo card,” a Jeopardy! watcher posted on X.

And another Redditor stuck up for Walter, “People that freak out about cursing don’t normally react to stuff like that. Life’s gotta be hard if you’ll let something that mild get under your skin.”​

Walter is a "Jeopardy!" veteran, having won a $1 million for her charity of choice. Disney/Eric McCandless

The current star of Abbott Elementary is no stranger to the game and its ups and downs. In 2024, she was the undisputed champion of Celebrity Jeopardy! Using the win to donate $1 million to the Entertainment Community Fund.

And this time around, she was competing in the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions, an annual event that exclusively invites the best of the best, including celebrity winners, to compete against each other.

However, it did not go her way, as Walter was ultimately defeated by 5-time winner TJ Fisher, who won with $15,199 in his account, while the actress ended the show without enough funds to even compete in “Final Jeopardy.”