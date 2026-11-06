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WORST CASE SCENARIO

Jimmy Fallon Spots Bitter Irony for Trump as Goons Go Down

MAGA finds itself in a civil war but someone may just stick around.

By Meera Navlakha

Jimmy Fallon has mocked the president as his party falls apart after the midterm elections.

On Thursday night, the late-night host highlighted widespread rumors that the Trump administration is falling apart.

“Yeah, the White House is still in shock after the midterms. Right now, they all have what’s being described as resting Patel face,” began Fallon, displaying a photograph of the beleaguered FBI leader Kash Patel.

“Yeah, Pete Hegseth could be gone as well, Rubio might step down, and Vance is distancing himself. Wouldn’t it be ironic if the only person who stands by Trump is Melania?”

President Donald Trump points toward the presidential aircraft as it flies past during a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 29, 2026.

Fallon pointed out an ironic silver lining for Trump.

Eric Lee/Reuters

Fallon’s quip comes amid the first lady’s growing absence and distance from her husband, as the Daily Beast analyzed.

The late-night host continued to roast Trump’s fragile administration, turning his attention to Vance’s jaw-dropping statement after the midterms. In his lengthy post, the Vice President blamed the Iran war and affordability crisis, among other reasons why the GOP failed so spectacularly.

His post raised eyebrows as he appeared to distance himself from his party’s own rhetoric and policies. “Everyone knows why we lost,” he wrote on X.

US Vice President JD Vance speaks at a campaign rally ahead of midterm elections, at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport, in Swanton, Ohio, November 2, 2026.

Vance, who is an eyeing the 2028 presidential election, made a shock reversal after the midterms.

Tom Brenner/Tom Brenner/via REUTERS

“As the 2028 presidential race begins to take shape, it seems like JD Vance is now trying to distance himself from Trump,” explained Fallon. “Yep, on all their Instagram pics together, he covered Trump’s face with an emoji like your friend does with her baby.”

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Fallon also mocked Rubio’s potential fleeing. “It makes sense that Rubio would leave in November because next month, he starts his job at Macy’s as Santa’s little helper. So it’s just a—it’s a timing thing,” quipped the anchor.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio participate in a cabinet meeting at Camp David in Thurmont, Maryland, U.S., July 31, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Heuer

Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly attempted to flee from the administration.

Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

The fallout from the midterm has pushed a rift through MAGA. The defense secretary will reportedly face congressional investigations and could be axed. Vance, as Fallon pointed out, appears to be reversing course.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio allegedly considered abandoning ship, but has been begged by senior officials to stick around. Vance and Rubio, on their parts, are eyeing a 2028 presidential bid and likely trying to preserve this possibility.

Trump himself appears reticent about his future in the White House. Polling analyst Nate Silver has claimed that the president will “find some pretense...to quit.”

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Meera Navlakha
Meera NavlakhaEntertainment Reporter

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