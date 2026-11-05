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COLLATERAL DAMAGE

Pentagon Pete Hit With Brutal Verdict From Own Side

The president needs a firing to save face from Tuesday’s electoral wipeout.

Hegseht

Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

By Ewan Palmer

Republicans believe Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will be the high-profile scalp Donald Trump offers up after Tuesday’s midterm disaster.

The president is desperately looking for someone to blame for the crushing electoral wipeout that saw Democrats sweep control of the House and Senate, with one Trump adviser telling Axios that Hegseth is “definitely on thin ice.”

“It doesn’t mean the president forces him out. But there are complications,” the adviser added.

Intense voter backlash against the deeply unpopular war in Iran, which caused gas prices to soar and further exacerbated the cost-of-living crisis for millions, has been widely cited as a reason for Tuesday’s blue tsunami.

FILE PHOTO: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a round table with US President Donald Trump about foreign fraudulent cryptocurrency investment schemes and the Trump administration's efforts to prevent them, at the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 21, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

U.S. Central Command officials even expressed concerns that Pete Hegseth’s plans for Iran were not working.

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The defense secretary is one of the key faces of the disastrous Middle East conflict, which has dragged on for more than eight months with no end in sight, meaning Hegseth is seen as a necessary sacrificial lamb.

“Somebody’s gotta take the fall, and Pete is moving to the top of the list,” a U.S. official said.

An administration official added to Axios that Tuesday’s midterm results would have “looked very different” without the Iran war, and that Trump may act before Democrats retake control of Congress in January.

White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance attend a joint press conference held by U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in the State Dining Room at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 29, 2025.
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“I believe you’ll ultimately see POTUS hold Pete Hegseth accountable, and that will play out in the lame duck,” they said.

Some Republicans also believe Trump has an incentive to act decisively on Hegseth now. The defense secretary faces possible impeachment as early as next week, and scores of outgoing House Republicans have little reason to keep defending the constantly embattled Pentagon chief.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 14, 2026.

Trump is still publicly defending and praising Pete Hegseth’s job as defense secretary.

Maxim Shemetov/REUTERS

Trump will also have little hope of getting his next pick to lead the Pentagon confirmed by the Senate next year, once Democrats have such significant control of the upper chamber.

“No one’s getting confirmed” in the new Congress, a senior White House official told Axios. “We’re operating under that premise.”

Trump could also fire Hegseth soon while still providing him with a political lifeline.

Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn is due to vacate her seat after winning Tuesday’s race to become the state’s next governor. Once she takes office, she will appoint someone to fill the seat, with Hegseth considered a possible choice.

James Carville said trouble is in store for Trump after the midterms in a podcast appearance.
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Trump even expressed support for the idea while speaking to reporters on Wednesday. “I actually think he’d be very popular if he did that. But I haven’t heard that at all.”

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In a statement, a Pentagon spokesperson told Axios that Hegseth would “not back down or be deterred by politicians seeking to score partisan points or launch phony investigations where no wrongdoing exists.”

“The Department of War has followed the law and our secretary will continue to stand and fight every single day to support and defend the Constitution, lead our troops, and protect America,” the spokesperson added.

The Daily Beast has contacted the Pentagon for further comment.

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Ewan Palmer
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