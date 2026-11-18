JUST KIDDING Jimmy Kimmel Forced to Clarify Morbid On-Air Joke The late-night host inadvertently stunned his audience into silence.

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Jimmy Kimmel had to issue a rare on-air clarification after a morbid joke didn’t land.

On Tuesday night, the late-night host was met with a prolonged silence from his audience after making a quip about the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission’s emergency alert system test.

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“This afternoon, FEMA and the FCC conducted a test of the emergency alert system. 30 people were killed,” said Kimmel.

The late-night host had to tell his audience he was joking. Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images

His audience went silent at the joke, presumably thinking the late-night host wasn’t joking.

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“That was a joke,” he added quickly.

“Wow, we really are in trouble!” Kimmel remarked as the studio tentatively started to laugh.

FEMA and the FCC conducted a nationwide test of an emergency alert system on Nov. 17, after last week’s widespread tech outages that affected the FAA and companies like Microsoft. Officials said that the test was “routine” and “scheduled,” reports NBC, but its timing raised questions.

The emergency alert followed several alarming outages. FOX NEWS

“This is a routine check to ensure our public warning systems work when they are needed most,” FEMA said in a social media post on Monday. “We are aware of rumors, questions, and speculation about tomorrow’s test. We love a good fan theory as much as anyone, but there is no secret emergency happening here.”

We’ve heard a lot of rumors about tomorrow’s EAS test. 📺📻 Let’s clear things up. It lasts 1 minute, and no action is required. No blackouts, no secret emergencies. Just our legally mandated, routine test on TV and radio at approximately 2:20 PM ET: https://t.co/WGD7xCuRDB pic.twitter.com/HEErLQVKga — FEMA (@fema) November 16, 2026

After the little pause in his monologue, Kimmel moved on smoothly, “I didn’t even know we still had the emergency alert system. Shouldn’t that thing have been going off 24/7 every minute of the last two years?”

“You know, Guillermo,” he said, addressing his on-air sidekick. “In my day, we called it the emergency broadcast system. You remember that? Like, once a week, you’d have to sit through a full minute of alien spaceship fax machine noises and then right back to an episode of ‘Falcon Crest’ like nothing happened.”

He concluded with a nod to Trump. “If it was a real emergency, you would have heard the sound of Donald Trump blaming Joe Biden for it.”

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