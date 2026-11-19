THIRSTY Jimmy Kimmel Humiliates Trump Over ‘Saddest’ Plea Ever The late-night host exposed the Trump joke that was “not actually a joke.”

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The president’s desperate plea during his Asia trip has grabbed Jimmy Kimmel’s attention.

Donald Trump, 80, made the misplaced request to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during a lunch held in his honor at Malacañang Palace in Manila. The special treatment he received throughout his stay apparently wasn’t enough, and so Trump wanted an honor for an American war general.

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“Trump delivered one of his signature jokes that are not actually a joke, making what could—this could quite possibly be his saddest, most embarrassing plea for accolades yet,” said Kimmel.

Kimmel said the president made his most “embarrassing plea” yet. Carlos Barria/Reuters

The late-night host panned to the president speaking at the palace, making one of his characteristic requests for an award or special recognition with little basis.

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“And of course, it was right here, this very palace, that President Quaison bestowed General Douglas MacArthur with a gold baton and the rank of field marshal in the Philippine Army,” Trump said, declaring, “I’d like to have you do that to me, if you don’t mind. I love that. I mean, why the hell shouldn’t I get that?”

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. brought Trump over to see his corrupt shoe-loving billionaire mother, Imelda, during the visit. Rolex dela Pena/Reuters

“See that?” Kimmel retorted. “You bring him fried chicken, he asks for a gold baton. It’s like you give a mouse a cookie and he really believes himself to be a war hero.”

“I mean, it’s so nuts. I mean, I’d love to explain why. Actually, you know what? Since he asked, I will explain why General MacArthur got it, and you didn’t.”

Kimmel proceeded to annihilate the president—his longtime nemesis—with a comparison of Trump and MacArthur.

“This is General Douglas MacArthur, one of the most decorated soldiers in history. Five-star general, Medal of Honor recipient, veteran of World Wars I, II, and the Korean War. And this is you: draft dodger, tax cheat, golf chief, felon, pathological liar, and all-around country club Nancy boy,” he said.

Gen. Douglas MacArthur in Manila in 1945. Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

“Again, MacArthur graduated first in his class at West Point. Immediately, [he] went overseas to begin military service in the Philippines. You—your parents shipped you off to military school. You got a letter from a podiatrist to keep you out of going to Vietnam,” he continued. “MacArthur got the gold baton and the rank of field marshal for helping the Philippines build their defense forces to protect their islands. You, the only island you ever protected is this one,” said Kimmel, referencing Epstein island.

The late-night host concluded, “I hope the distinction is clear. We should do this more often. Maybe tomorrow I’ll explain why Tony Dorsett won the Heisman Trophy, and you didn’t.”

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