Jimmy Kimmel Reveals How He Knows Melania Movie Will Bomb

Jimmy Kimmel is confident that Melania Trump’s new documentary film, Melania, will flop in theaters this weekend.

Two-thirds of Melania‘s New York crew requested to have their names removed from the film’s credits, according to Rolling Stone. Kimmel found this troubling, as there are plenty of bad movies whose crew members were still happy to receive credit.

“Do you have any idea how bad a movie has to be for a crew member to not want a credit?“ Kimmel asked.

“Like, remember that weird Cats movie from like five or six years ago? Everyone got their credits on that one. Everyone," Kimmel said.

Kimmel continued, “People keep their credits on Matt Damon movies, and they don’t want it on this.”

The joke was part of the show’s running gag of Damon and Kimmel being mortal enemies. The joke began in the show’s first episode over 20 years ago, and by 2013 had escalated to the point where Damon once kidnapped Kimmel and took over for an episode.

Kimmel pointed to another sign that Melania Trump’s movie wouldn’t be a hit: the first lady’s speech at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday to promote her film.

“Visual storytelling and beautiful music create memories for a lifetime,” Melania said. “What do you remember when you hear Rolling Stones? Michael Jackson?”

“What is the point?” Kimmel replied. “Are you really trying to tell us that this dumb vanity project/corporate bribe is a work of art we’re going to remember like the music of Rolling Stones and Michael Jackson?”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kimmel also noted that Melania had “pocketed $28 million of the licensing fee” for her film.

“Between this and her marriage, she’s probably the highest-paid actress in the world,” Kimmel joked.