Jimmy Kimmel gave a shoutout to The Daily Beast’s Inside Trump’s Head podcast, using a revelation from its co-host Michael Wolff to roast the premiere of Melania Trump’s vanity documentary.

The podcast’s Tuesday episode revealed that the first lady was “truly p---ed off” that the national backlash to Trump’s Minnesota crackdown had overshadowed her film’s premiere.

“According to the writer Michael Wolff, Melania is bigly upset that the murders in Minneapolis are overshadowing the release of the $75 million bribe—I mean, documentary—that Amazon made for her,” Kimmel joked.

Melania’s documentary, titled Melania, releases this Friday in theaters nationwide. Based on its disappointing presale ticket numbers, box office experts don’t believe it’ll perform well.

Kimmel noted that the White House held a VIP premiere screening of Melania on the same day as the tragic shooting of Minnesota citizen Alex Pretti.

“Now while she’s promoting her film, she has to answer questions about it,” Kimmel said.

He showed a Fox News interview clip of Melania awkwardly calling for “both sides” of the nation to “unify.”

“Oh, good, Melania’s calling for unity,” Kimmel said dismissively.

Kimmel joked that the early reviews for Melania don’t seem too promising. He showed a clip from the same Fox News interview where Melania said Trump “loved” her film and called it a “must watch.”

“Well, for him it is a must watch," Kimmel said. “My guess is he saw the first eight minutes and fell asleep in his popcorn bucket.”

CNN data guru Harry Enten shares a prediction of Melania's Rotten Tomatoes rating. screen shot

Kimmel also mocked Melania’s reveal that her son Barron Trump, featured heavily in the film, reportedly liked it too.

“Her son and her husband liked it,” Kimmel said. “All the people in the movie are giving it rave reviews. That’s enough for me!”

Kimmel noted that the people who worked on the film don’t seem that thrilled about it. Quoting a Rolling Stone article on the subject, Kimmel revealed to viewers that “two-thirds of the New York crew” for Melania’s film had reportedly “asked to have their names removed from the credits.”