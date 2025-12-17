Jimmy Kimmel Rips Trump WH’s ‘Shocked’ Response to Susie Wiles Bombshell

Jimmy Kimmel is baffled by how unprepared the Trump administration has been for the Variety interview with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

In the interview, released on Monday morning, Wiles described Trump as having an “alcoholic’s personality,” JD Vance as being a “conspiracy theorist,” and Elon Musk as an “avowed ketamine user.”

Wiles also said that Trump has "an alcoholic's personality." Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The strangest part for Kimmel is how Wiles and the rest of the Trump administration were seemingly blindsided by the article, despite the sheer amount of time Wiles spent saying these things on the record to a Vanity Fair reporter.

“Everyone there is shocked and confused,” Kimmel said, “Which is kind of shocking and confusing, because not only did these people sit for multiple interviews, they took part in an elaborate photoshoot.”

A two-page spread shows the administration officials looking stoic in stark black-and-white. Christopher Anderson/Vanity Fair

“The White House, of course, calls it a hit piece,” Kimmel said about the article.

He explained, “Wiles denied she called Elon Musk a ketamine user. So then the reporter immediately shared a tape with the New York Times of Wiles calling Musk a ketamine user."

“So then she attempted to smooth things over on Twitter with a post that was clearly aimed at an audience of one,” Kimmel said.

He quoted Wiles’ X post on Monday in which she praised Trump vehemently and claimed that the article lacked “significant context.”

“That’s right,” said Kimmel. He joked, “Like when she said the president has the personality of an alcoholic, she meant a fun alcoholic. Like Barney from The Simpsons."

The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history.



Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the… — Susie Wiles (@SusieWiles) December 16, 2025

Kimmel also mocked JD Vance’s awkward placement in the Variety Fair photoshoot.

“See, poor JD Vance got stuck in the crease,” Kimmel said, “Just like he does when he gets sexy with his couch at home.”

Kimmel also showed a clip of Vance responding to the interview by saying, “I hope that the lesson is we should be giving fewer interviews to mainstream media outlets.”

“That’s right,” Kimmel quipped, “From now on, we will only speak to our loyal Newsmax mannequins and no one else.”