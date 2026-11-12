MELANIA SOLD SEPARATELY Jimmy Kimmel Takes Aim at Natalie Harp With Brutal Ad Parody The late-night host’s toy ad, dedicated to Trump and his favorite aide, was merciless.

Jimmy Kimmel has taken his Natalie Harp-themed roasts of the president to the next level with a brutal parody.

The late-night host concluded his Thursday night show with an extensive advertisement for a Barbie-esque “Natalie doll,” mocking both Trump and his faithful executive assistant.

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In the mock commercial, a Natalie doll dons a red dress and a beaming smile, acting as a dutiful aide to Trump’s doll counterpart. “From Trump toys, a new kind of doll for little kids with big dreams. White House Natalie,” a voice announced.

Kimmel created a Barbie-esque Natalie doll and accompanying ad. YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live

The ABC show displayed Trump and Natalie dolls in front of various toy vehicles. YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live

“Natalie. She’s pretty and fun. She flies around Air Force One. ‘Your plane is ready to go, Mr. Handsome. I mean, Mr. President,’” the Natalie doll tells a scowling version of Trump.

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The ad then showed Harp with a printer—referencing her reputation as Trump’s “human printer,” delivering positive news stories to the president to stroke his ego. In Kimmel’s version, the Natalie doll prints a fake headline reading, “Gas Prices Low!”

Kimmel's Harp-Trump parody was brutal. YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live

“Natalie’s the doll that never says no. Her sweet but terrifying smile and unblinking eyes are there for whatever the commander-in-chief may need,” said the voiceover. Harp is seen driving a mini golf cart, carrying Burger King deliveries for the 80-year-old president, and assisting Trump with a diaper.

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“She works real hard while the president farts,” a voice sings.

The no-holds-barred ad also displayed the Trump doll leering at Harp from behind.

Kimmel’s merciless parody concluded with a Melania figurine locked behind a doll. “Melania’s barricaded bedroom set sold separately,” the announcer read.

This is just the latest installment of the Harp series on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

President Donald Trump and his executive assistant Natalie Harp return from an America.gov AI event to the Oval Office. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The ABC host and Trump nemesis has enlisted his real-life wife and his show’s head writer, Molly McNearney, to play a Harp lookalike several times. She appears smiling on stage, fawning over Kimmel, carrying golf clubs and a printer.

In one show, she tells Kimmel he is her “guardian and protector,” taking the words straight from Harp’s letters to the president, which the Daily Beast published. In another, Harp 2.0 tries to soothe the president after a blue wave wiped out the GOP in the midterms.

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