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Jennifer Lopez is revealing more about her love life following her divorce from Ben Affleck.

Lopez, 57, told Variety the period after divorcing Affleck, 54, has been “a very happy time.” She knows the comment “may surprise people,” she said. “They think, oh God, all this stuff happened again, and it’s like, no, no. It was the best thing that ever happened to me, and I’m really grateful for where I am right now.”

Lopez and the Oscar winner reunited in 2022, 20 years after they were first engaged in 2002. Lopez joked at her Las Vegas residency opening show that she felt like she’d been married “twice” in the last 10 years, though she’d only been married to Affleck during that time.

Lopez has made several cryptic comments since her split from Affleck. Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

They divorced just two years after marrying in 2022, marking Lopez-Affleck’s second divorce following his marriage to actress Jennifer Garner and Lopez’s fourth, after marriages to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony, whom she divorced in 2014 and with whom she shares 18-year-old twins Emme and Max. Lopez said she’s now free from “any toxicity.”

Lopez said the period after divorcing Affleck has been "the best thing that ever happened to me." Getty

She explained to the site that her life today is “unencumbered with any other kind of relationship in my life that is not healthy for me, and so it’s only the relationship with myself that I’m dealing with right now.”

“I don’t need to date. I’m good right now. I’m happy,” Lopez added. “I’m not trying to f--- it up.”

Affleck told GQ last year about the split, “There’s no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue. The truth is, when you talk to somebody, ‘Hey, what happened?’ Well, there is no: ‘This is what happened.’ It’s just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do.”

Lopez also pushed back against the narratives circulating about her love life, telling Variety, “Everybody thinks they know your life, and they don’t. They really, really don’t. And they will never really know the full story unless I decide to write a book one day.” That said, Lopez admitted that she has been tempted to say more to set the record straight at times.

The star said she's been tempted to say "a thing or two" about the narratives on her love life. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

“Maybe when I’m 98 years old,” she said. “It’s not something I have an interest in, giving all the details of other people and how they fit into my life. It’s never been my thing. And trust me, there have been times when I’ve wanted to say a thing or two about things.”

She has occasionally alluded to feeling unfulfilled in her relationship with Affleck and others, like when she told Howard Stern last October that her past partners “weren’t capable” of loving her back. “They don’t have it in them,” she said. “They need to appreciate the little person inside of them. They need to love them.” She also seemed to reference the split when she told Jimmy Kimmel in May that she should have “done it sooner,” after she filed to divorce Affleck on their second anniversary.

Lopez told Stern that her past partners didn't know how to love her back. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

“What I thought love was really isn’t love,” she said on Thursday. “Love is a secure, safe feeling… Marriages, people can promise you the world, and commit, and do all the ceremonious things, and do all these big gestures, but love is a different thing than that. So, the weddings and the marriages, I realize they’re not the thing, and even the promises are not the thing. It’s the actions, it’s the showing up, it’s the understanding. It’s not the leaving. It’s the being consistent.”

In the June before Lopez filed, Affleck reportedly moved his stuff from the $60 million Beverly Hills mansion they bought shortly after they married, while she was away in Europe. After their divorce, Affleck reportedly gifted the singer-actress his share of their $61 million marital home.

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein attend the world premiere of Netflix's Office Romance on May 26, 2026 in Los Angeles. Brianna Bryson/FilmMagic

Since the split, Lopez reportedly rebounded with her Office Romance costar Brett Goldstein, who sources told Page Six the star was “casually dating” last month.

Lopez told Variety she was “finding the humor” in her failed attempts at love. “You have to find the humor in things, and you have to be honest with who you are—not just all the great things about who you are, but all of the things that you’ve done and the choices you’ve made that were questionable,” she said. “We’ve all made those.”

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