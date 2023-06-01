CHEAT SHEET
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Drop $61 Million on New Mansion
After backing out of deals to purchase multiple Los Angeles-area mansions, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have finally found the right home—and they’re dropping $61 million on it. The 38,000 square foot, 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom property sits on five acres of land and comes equipped with a 12-car garage, pickleball and basketball courts, a boxing ring, and a pool, The Wall Street Journal reported. The couple closed the deal on their opulent new house in Beverly Hills after dropping out of multiple mega-mansion purchases in a months-long search. Affleck sold his L.A.-area mansion in 2022 for just shy of $30 million, while Lopez has hers up for sale at about $40 million.