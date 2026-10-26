URRPP! John Oliver Reveals Moment He Knew Trump’s Brain Was Broken The late-night host said it may be time for further action.

John Oliver has nailed the moment when Donald Trump’s cognitive deterioration became apparent.

On HBO’s Last Week Tonight, Oliver highlighted one of the more bizarre moments from the president’s campaign rallies nationwide before the midterm elections.

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Speaking about former governor Nikki Haley at a South Carolina rally last Wednesday, Trump seemed to glitch: “I’d say 90 percent of the reason I took the governor—urrpp,” he said, making a strange, inexplicable noise.

Donald Trump appeared to glitch at a campaign rally in South Carolina. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

“I took the governor, I put her over at the United Nations, because I wanted this guy to be, I wanted the guy to become governor,” he rambled during his appearance to campaign for nepo-senator Darline Graham.

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Oliver responded, “In South Carolina this week, when he tried to talk up their governor, things, even by his standards, got a bit weird.”

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“I’m sorry. We all heard it. What was that noise?!” he exclaimed after playing the clip multiple times.

“Yeah, whatever happened there wasn’t good. It feels like a real you need to unplug him and then plug him back in situation ‘cuz that’s not a human sound,” Oliver joked.

He went on, “That’s the noise Eeyore makes when he comes. That’s a fact. That’s a fact!”

Trump made a noise that John Oliver said sounded like Eeyore having an orgasm. Umit Bektas/REUTERS

The late-night host joined a chorus of voices pointing out Trump’s strange behavior at the rally.

Last week, Jimmy Fallon also delivered an X-rated roast of Trump’s blip, calling it “a burp, a hiccup, and a dry-heave all in one.”

Trump makes an indescribable sound effect:



"I'd say 90% of the reason I took the governor-- EUHHH" pic.twitter.com/TO2S8P2W1g — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) October 21, 2026

“Sounds like Melania on their wedding night,” Fallon said, adding for good measure, “Trump’s been in so many MRI machines, he now sounds like one.”

The New Republic wrote that Trump “started to insert wild sound effects into his already incoherent rants,” saying that the president went “post-verbal.”

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