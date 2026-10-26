 Skip to main content
URRPP!

John Oliver Reveals Moment He Knew Trump’s Brain Was Broken

The late-night host said it may be time for further action.

By Meera Navlakha

John Oliver has nailed the moment when Donald Trump’s cognitive deterioration became apparent.

On HBO’s Last Week Tonight, Oliver highlighted one of the more bizarre moments from the president’s campaign rallies nationwide before the midterm elections.

Speaking about former governor Nikki Haley at a South Carolina rally last Wednesday, Trump seemed to glitch: “I’d say 90 percent of the reason I took the governor—urrpp,” he said, making a strange, inexplicable noise.

President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a campaign rally at T. Ed Garrison Arena in Pendleton, South Carolina on October 21, 2026.

Donald Trump appeared to glitch at a campaign rally in South Carolina.

KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

“I took the governor, I put her over at the United Nations, because I wanted this guy to be, I wanted the guy to become governor,” he rambled during his appearance to campaign for nepo-senator Darline Graham.

Oliver responded, “In South Carolina this week, when he tried to talk up their governor, things, even by his standards, got a bit weird.”

“I’m sorry. We all heard it. What was that noise?!” he exclaimed after playing the clip multiple times.

daily show
ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM

‘Daily Show’ Host Finds Glaring Flaw in Trump’s Last Pitch

Meera Navlakha

“Yeah, whatever happened there wasn’t good. It feels like a real you need to unplug him and then plug him back in situation ‘cuz that’s not a human sound,” Oliver joked.

He went on, “That’s the noise Eeyore makes when he comes. That’s a fact. That’s a fact!”

President Donald Trump attends a rally in support of Republican Senate candidate Darline Graham ahead of the midterm elections, at T. Ed Garrison Arena at Clemson University, in Pendleton, South Carolina, US, October 21, 2026.

Trump made a noise that John Oliver said sounded like Eeyore having an orgasm.

Umit Bektas/REUTERS

The late-night host joined a chorus of voices pointing out Trump’s strange behavior at the rally.

Last week, Jimmy Fallon also delivered an X-rated roast of Trump’s blip, calling it “a burp, a hiccup, and a dry-heave all in one.”

“Sounds like Melania on their wedding night,” Fallon said, adding for good measure, “Trump’s been in so many MRI machines, he now sounds like one.”

The New Republic wrote that Trump “started to insert wild sound effects into his already incoherent rants,” saying that the president went “post-verbal.”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Meera Navlakha
Meera NavlakhaEntertainment Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW