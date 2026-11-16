‘GETTING THERE’ John Travolta, 72, Shares Major Love Life Update After Losing Wife Travolta’s wife, Kelly Preston, died in 2020.

John Travolta, 72, is opening up about romance following the death of his wife, Kelly Preston, in 2020.

The actor was asked about his love life during an appearance on Today. Host Craig Melvin asked whether the Oscar nominee was “still open” to love and dating, six years after Preston died from breast cancer at 57. The couple had been married for 28 years and had three children together: Ella Bleu, 26, and Ben, 15, and Jett, who died at age 16 in 2009.

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“Am I open to it?” he asked. “Yes.”

Travolta and his late wife, Kelly Preston, married in 1991. The actress died in 2020 from breast cancer. Gisela Schober/Gisela Schober/Getty Images

“But to be honest, it’s been an interesting six years to take care of my son, who was only nine when this happened, and Ella, who was younger when this happened as well,” Travolta replied.

Preston and Travolta share three children. Manny Carabel/Getty Images

“So to me, I want to get them squared away and all sort of settled out about their future and what happened and I just—you’re both mother and father when one of the parents leaves,” he continued.

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“I felt that in a very big way, but you pull the boots up by the straps and you do it. And it’s getting there. It’s getting there, and they’re both becoming happier each year and recovering more from it,” Travolta added, referring to Preston’s passing. “So, we’re good.”

Travolta's daughter Ella Bleu said he "never lost their excitement for life." JC Olivera/JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

Travolta hasn’t been officially linked romantically to anyone since Preston died, though tabloid rumors have suggested connections with Kristin Davis, Nicole Kidman, and Kim Basinger. None were ever substantiated.

Travolta’s daughter, who made her Fashion Week modeling debut in Paris last month, praised his resilience while presenting him with the Cultural Icon Award at the Dwight D. Opperman Excellence in Leadership Awards earlier this month.

Travolta said he is "open" to falling in love again, but is focused on his children. Fred Prouser/REUTERS

“For the past 26 years, I’ve had a front row seat to someone who has never lost their excitement for life,” Ella Bleu said at the time. “Someone who continues to learn and has a passion to learn. Someone who gives without ever expecting anything in return. Someone who is kind. So while the world celebrates a cultural icon, my brother Ben and I get to celebrate our hero. Congratulations, Dad.”

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