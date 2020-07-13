Kelly Preston, Actress and Wife of John Travolta, Dies of Breast Cancer at 57
John Travolta has announced the death of his wife, actress Kelly Preston, after two years of breast cancer treatment. “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” Travolta wrote. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.” Kelly was 57 years old and had been married to Travolta for nearly 29 years. Her acting career included roles in Twins, From Dusk Till Dawn, Jerry Maguire and The Cat in the Hat. In his Instagram post, Travolta went on to say: “I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.” Preston and Travolta had three children together—Jett, Ella Bleu, and Benjamin. Jett died at age 16 in January 2009 after having a seizure in the Bahamas.