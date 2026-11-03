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NIGHTMARE SCENARIO

Jon Stewart Annihilates Dem Loser’s Car Crash Betrayal

The late-night host dug into Stevens’ MAGA endorsement and hypocrisy.

By Meera Navlakha

Jon Stewart has torn apart Democrat-turned-MAGA Rep. Haley Stevens after the Michigan congresswoman made a shocking eleventh-hour call.

Stevens, 43, reversed her long-standing criticism of GOP candidate Mike Rogers, endorsing the MAGA candidate over Abdul El-Sayed. She previously called Rogers, a Trump-backed former congressman, “repulsive,” but now reversed course. She triggered a mass exodus of her staff, has been branded a betrayer of her party, and has largely been unable to justify her decision.

On Monday night, late-night host Stewart skewered Stevens on air, highlighting everything from her erratic public rhetoric on Rogers and El-Sayed to her embarrassing endorsement announcement.

Stevens

Stevens made her shock endorsement just two days ahead of the election.

Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

Stewart played a clip of Stevens awkwardly filming herself as she declared her support for Rogers from her car. “Is her car in a ditch?” he quipped. “Is she endorsing Mike Rogers after getting in a car accident?”

Stewart added, “Rogers is—hold on, let me find a word—a nightmare who is against every principle you’ve worked for your entire career,” echoing Stevens’ own words about the MAGA candidate before she endorsed him.

“I mean, at least say you were visited by three ghosts who convinced you that it turns out people don’t need health insurance!” he continued.

The host then played a clip of Steven’s humiliating interview with Anderson Cooper, in which the veteran journalist schooled her as she failed to answer questions.

“It’s just an interesting change, and I think a lot of people are curious to try to understand it,” Anderson asked her at one point during the 15-minute car crash of a conversation.

Stevens responded, “Was that a question, Anderson, or?”

Anderson Cooper interviews Haley Stevens on CNN.

Anderson Cooper interviews Haley Stevens on CNN.

CNN

“No, I wanted to see if you wanted to fill in the silence, but you don’t,” Cooper retorted.

Stewart laughed in response, saying, “Do you see what you just did there, Haley Stevens? Are you happy with yourself? All that sass you made. You just turned Anderson Cooper into Andy Cohen. Is that what you wanted? He didn’t want to sass you! He’s a newsman. He doesn’t want to sass you. You gave him no choice but to sass.”

Haley Stevens
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Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed had his biggest fundraising day to date on Sunday as Democratic rival Haley Stevens endorsed his GOP opponent.

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed had his biggest fundraising day to date on Sunday as Democratic rival Haley Stevens endorsed his GOP opponent.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

El-Sayed responded to Stevens’ shock reversal by telling reporters, “At the end of the day, I actually don’t think about Haley Stevens. I think about the 9,999,998 people who are not those two… I’m less interested in the politics of it all than I am in the policy of it all.”

After Stevens’s U-turn, the Senate hopeful received a record-breaking number of donations.

The race in Michigan is being seen as one of the closest and most contentious nationwide.

Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate Abdul El-Sayed and US Representative James Clyburn (D-SC) speak to media on the day of the "Souls to the Polls" campaign rally ahead of the midterm elections in Detroit, Michigan, US, November 1, 2026.
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Meera Navlakha
Meera NavlakhaEntertainment Reporter

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