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MEIN BAD

Jon Stewart Exposes Big Problem With Vance’s Immigrants Rant

The host made clear that blaming foreigners remains the administration’s go-to play.

By Leigh Kimmins

Jon Stewart has delivered a scathing rebuke of Vice President JD Vance’s attempts to blame foreign immigrants for the massive riots exploding across France.

The takedown came after Vance, 42, attempted to connect the weekend’s chaotic protests in Paris over the high cost of living to immigration policies, claiming on social media that “Western liberals imported the third world into France” and warning American voters that Democrats want the exact same outcome for the U.S.

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Stewart roasting Vance.

Comedy Central

Opening The Daily Show on Monday, Stewart seized on Vance’s narrative.

“I’m sorry, Vance,” Stewart said. “Are you seriously suggesting that immigrants have brought a culture of revolution and protest to France? What are you talking about? Have you ever been to the theater? Can you not hear the people sing? Do you know why Versailles is a museum? It used to be someone’s house full of people with heads. Do you wanna know how French, real French these protests were?”

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Stewart then rolled news footage confirming that “the latest demonstration saw protestors swarm Paris’s historic Place de la Bastille.”

“They stormed the Bastille,” Stewart said. “Other than adultery, it’s the most French thing you can do. It’s like blaming immigrants in America for remembering the Alamo. Riots are just a part of the general ambiance of France.”

The late-night host highlighted how Vance’s viral post was just the latest example of a recurring strategy to deflect from domestic policy failures.

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JD Vance/X

Stewart played footage from a town hall where an audience member directly asked Vance: “Why are you scapegoating immigrants for the issues you’re supposed to be solving as the vice president?”

After Vance replied, “I appreciate the question,” Stewart quickly interjected.

“In no way, not in any planet, not in any timeline does JD Vance appreciate that question,” Stewart said. “He f--king hates that question. It makes his beard itch. And that might be your first tell that the answer this young woman is going to get is not going to be the real one.”

In the clip, Vance offered a rare moment of retreat, telling the voter, “To the extent my rhetoric has been imperfect here, that’s on me.”

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Stewart gasped mockingly at the line. “Oh, is it your rhetoric?” Stewart asked. “Pobody’s nerfect. Sometimes you incite violence against vulnerable communities and then later on you apologize. I mean, we all read Mein Bad.”

He added: “So the dehumanizing rhetoric against immigrants, which all of us thought was a cornerstone and intentional strategy of both Donald Trump and JD Vance’s rise to power, including falsely accusing an entire community of Haitian people of eating people’s pets, which Vance admitted was just a useful lie, actually, that wasn’t intentional. It was all just sloppy word choice. That was all on him.”

A car burns amid clashes between protesters and the French police during a demonstration against the cost of living and rising fuel prices at the Place de la Republique in Paris as part of nationwide protests called by the "Yellow Vests" movement, joined by French high school and university students, teachers and parents demanding better school conditions and government action, as well as labour unions, workers, farmers and retirees, France, October 17, 2026.

A car burns amid clashes between protesters and the French police.

Stephanie Lecocq/REUTERS

Stewart quipped that he was willing to take the vice president at his word that he would reform his language “the next time he had an opportunity not to demonize immigrants.”

That opportunity vanished days later when unrest erupted across Europe. More than 500,000 people demonstrated across France in a nationwide day of protest against soaring living costs, leading to hundreds of arrests, looting, and arson as masked rioters attacked police stations and town halls.

Sharing video of the city hall in Limoges engulfed in flames, Vance posted on X: “Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion. They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility.”

He continued: “They were told it would lead to this and they didn’t listen. I pray that France, a beautiful country of amazing people, will stop this madness before more of its landmarks burn. And I hope Americans are paying attention. This is the future congressional Democrats seek for your country.”

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Leigh Kimmins
Leigh KimminsReporter

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