Jon Stewart Reveals Trump Move That Has Him Really ‘Worried’

There was one piece of news this week that tested Jon Stewart’s optimism about America post-Donald Trump.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Weekly Show podcast, a listener asked Stewart which new Trump “development” has “worried” him the most.

“It was the raid on the Fulton County Electoral Board,” Stewart said, along with “Trump’s offhand remark about nationalizing the election only in, I think, the 15 states that caused him a problem.”

Georgia General Election 2020 ballots are loaded by the FBI onto trucks at the Fulton County Election HUB, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Union City, Ga., near Atlanta. AP

The FBI seized ballots and other voting records from the 2020 election during a raid of a Georgia elections office last week, in service of Trump’s ongoing election loss denial.

Less than a week after the raid, Trump made comments during a podcast interview with his former FBI deputy director, Dan Bongino, suggesting that Republicans “nationalize” elections by taking over the way ballots are cast and counted.

“I mean, he’s gonna end up tariffing states,” Stewart said. Democrats demanded answers from National Security head Tulsi Gabbard after she was spotted at the Georgia raid. Gabbard explained in a letter addressed to members of the Select Committee on Intelligence on Monday night, “My presence was requested by the president.”

Gabbard said her presence at the FBI's Georgia elections office raid was requested by the president. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“Why is he even assigning her anyway?” Stewart guffawed on Wednesday, as he also railed on Trump’s meddling with “independent” arms of the government. “What the f--- is the president, assigning the DNI to an FBI? He’s not supposed to be assigning the FBI to stuff. They’re supposed to be independent.”