Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Trailer Sees a UFO Terrorize Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya and Steven Yeun

“Did you know that the very first assembly of photographs to create a motion picture was a two-second clip of a Black man on a horse?” offers Keke Palmer’s character.

Thus begins the trailer for Nope, Universal’s upcoming horror film from Oscar winner Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us), wherein Palmer’s character reveals that the jockey G. Domm in The Horse in Motion, a series of cabinet cards released in 1878, is none other than her great-great-great grandfather. Palmer works at the Heywood Ranch, home to “the only Black horse trainers in Hollywood,” along with Daniel Kaluuya’s character (reuniting the two Oscar winners from Get Out).

One day, a UFO appears in the sky, causing all matter of chaos for those at the ranch and its neighboring town. In one eye-catching scene in the trailer, we see Kaluuya on horseback trying to outrun the UFO; in another, a gooey alien creature stalks its prey.

Check out the trailer for Nope, which will hit theaters on July 22, 2022.