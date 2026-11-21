The CNN star was quietly dropped from the lineup just hours after HBO announced her as a guest.

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CNN star Kaitlan Collins was a no-show for the season finale of Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday, despite HBO having originally confirmed her as a guest.

Collins, 34, was listed as a panel guest alongside Democratic Texas Rep.-elect Bobby Pulido in an HBO press release announcing the episode.

Bill Maher delivers his monologue. Real Time with Bill Maher

“This week’s panel discussion includes Kaitlan Collins, CNN’s chief White House correspondent and anchor of The Source with Kaitlan Collins,” the release, distributed Thursday morning, said.

But by Thursday night, social media promotional materials for the episode had dropped Collins from the lineup.

Neither CNN nor HBO immediately responded when asked why Collins did not appear on the show. She was replaced by Jacob Soboroff of MS NOW.

Collins was in Washington, D.C., covering the president Friday, even as Real Time was being taped across the country in Los Angeles ahead of its 10 p.m. EST broadcast.

While her planned appearance on Maher’s panel never materialized, Collins made headlines for another reason Friday. The journalist was caught on a hot mic while waiting for a press briefing to start at the White House.

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She was overheard complaining about the lighting in the press briefing room.

“Is it not bad that there’s zero lighting in here? All the lights are off. Does it not look super dark on camera?” she said, talking into a phone.

“OK, whatever,” she continued. “It’s our briefing room, but OK.”

She then stood there for several more moments before getting on the phone again.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reports on Trump’s meeting with the Chinese and Russian leaders on Thursday night. CNN

“I was just checking on something because—I mean, they turned the lights off because the president only wants those,” she said, with only her side of the conversation audible. “Well, we don’t have any other option.”

The hot mic moment was seized upon by MAGA loyalists, who took the opportunity to criticize one of Trump’s favorite targets in the White House press corps.

MAGA influencer Charles Downs posted a clip of Collins, saying the CNN anchor had acted like “a total diva.”

“No, Kaitlan, it’s not your briefing room. The room belongs to the American people. The mainstream media acts so entitled,” he wrote on X, in a post that was quickly shared among MAGA circles.

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