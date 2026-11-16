SUCK-UP CITY Bill Maher, 70, Backs Trump’s D.C. Desecration After Public Humiliation The HBO host was oddly protective of the president, despite Trump melting down at him just weeks ago.

Bill Maher has defended the president’s incessant and tacky renovation of the White House and national monuments, despite being at war with Donald Trump once again.

Maher, 70, went on a ramble about Trump’s many vanity projects, making a case for the president to TV host Mike Rowe on Monday. Rowe, 64, asked Maher how he reconciles the 80-year-old president’s wild mood swings after their multiple dinner dates. Rowe questioned how Maher can take Trump at “face value” after his more ill-advised political moves and strategies, such as “going too far with ICE,” as Maher put it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has spent both hours and millions on his various vanity projects. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

In a roundabout answer, the Real Time host responded, “I mean, at least with me in these settings in the White House, I think he’s very comfortable in the White House. He loves the White House. I don’t blame him. It is the most gorgeous, amazing place to live.”

“And of course, just the history in the walls and, you know, OK, so he likes his job. He’s in that office a lot. Ari Emanuel was here. He said one thing about Trump: ‘Can’t say he doesn’t work. He does,’” he continued. “I think he works a lot of times on things I don’t agree with, but he’s working.”

Bill Maher and Donald Trump regularly feud. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Maher laughed as he said, “Yes, he’s also like redecorating, but, you know, he told me, he said, ‘That’s—that’s my hobby. I don’t work on it all day.’ I take him at his word.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was never against any of the redecorating if that’s what he wants to do with his spare time,” said Maher. “I’m cool with it. If we need an arch, these are not things that are important to me. I don’t give a s--t about the pool and how much it’s reflecting. It’s reflecting on you if you think this is a meaningful issue to get yourself involved with.”

While Maher implies that anti-Trump voters are too fixated on his various redecorating endeavors, these projects have real implications and are deeply unpopular.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for Our Obsessed Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Even Republican voters have deemed these projects inappropriate and “low priority,” especially as the GOP failed in the midterms and Americans struggle with a widespread affordability crisis. Trump’s renovations, meanwhile, have cost millions.

Trump is obsessed with gold-plating everything. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

He has transformed the Oval Office into a tacky gold haven; he regularly rambles about creating his ballroom; and his renovation of the Reflecting Pool received undue time and attention after multiple disasters.

Maher’s bizarre defense of Trump’s pastime comes after the pair began feuding once again.

The two have a complicated on-and-off friendship, but the MAGA-friendly podcaster is back in Trump’s bad books after he criticized the president during an episode of his show in October. His remarks led to an epic Trump spiral, with the president angrily issuing a 1,322-word post on Truth Social in which he censured Maher.

A snippet of Trump’s Truth Social tirade against comedian Bill Maher. Truth Social/ @RealDonaldTrump

Maher was otherwise full of contradictions when discussing Trump in his latest episode.

In one instance, he said the media knows “Trump is a crazy person.” In another, he criticized the president’s approach to the midterms, saying that it is time for MAGA to “concede elections we lose” and be “done with that flirtation that [Trump] forced upon us that we never accept losing an election.”

He added that MAGA should rid itself of “that level of gutter politics,” citing failed Ohio candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s vile campaign ads. Maher also concluded that Trump made the GOP’s chances “worse” in the midterms.

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register