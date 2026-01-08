Kate Winslet Reveals When Her Celebrated HBO Show Could Return

Fans of the Emmy-winning drama Mare of Easttown will be glad to hear the limited series is coming back.

Since HBO released Season 1 nearly five years ago, the show’s creators and stars have been very quiet about its potential return for a second season. But in an interview Thursday, the show’s star, Oscar-winner Kate Winslet, 50, let slip that there is a “strong likelihood” of a second season.

"Mare of Easttown" star Kate Winslet says there is a "strong likelihood" season 2 begins filming in 2027. Michele K. Short/HBO

The Pennsylvania-based drama about a detective grappling with the murder of a local teenage mother while managing a four-generation household was initially supposed to be a one-season limited series. “It was done and dusted, finished,” Winslet said at the time of its release, who plays the show’s titular small-town detective Mare.

After years of on-again, off-again discussions between Winslet, creator Brad Ingelsby (who also made this past year’s Task), director Craig Zobel, and HBO executives, Winslet confirms a second season is in the works.

“They were proper conversations around a timeframe when it could be possible. And so I think we probably will do it, and that’s the first time I’ve felt that,” Winslet said.

Though the second season has been tentatively announced, fans of the show will have to keep waiting, as Winslet says filming “wouldn’t actually be this year.”

Winslet won an Emmy for her part in the limited series alongside supporting actors Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson. Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

“I reckon it would end up being 2027 to film it. There’s a strong likelihood it would film sometime in 2027,” Winslet explained.