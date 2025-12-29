Kim Kardashian Called Out by PETA Over Her Kids’ Christmas Gifts

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas gifts for her kids weren’t well received by everyone.

Kardashian, 45, gave each of her four kids a puppy. The reality TV star posted a story on Instagram of the four dogs, captioning it, “Each kid got a puppy.” People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) quickly snapped back

Kim Kardashian posted a story of the puppies on her Instagram account, getting backlash. Instagram/Kim Kardashian.

“Puppies are not plushies, and it’s a damn shame that Kim missed the chance to be a spokesperson for shelter pups and instead is being rightly slammed on social media for that,” PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk told People magazine.

Puppies aren’t plushies. Kim and Khloé Kardashian missed a huge opportunity to use their platform to help shelter dogs instead of buying from breeders. Ignoring the homeless animal crisis is inexcusable. Next time, call a shelter and choose adoption. https://t.co/hHdaQ5Lb8a — PETA (@peta) December 27, 2025

Newkirk suggested that Kardashian should “call PETA or a local shelter the next time.”

“[They can] try to make some amends now by sending their kids to volunteer at a local shelter or paying for a local shelter adopt-a-thon or at least one spay day to help stop the growing homeless puppy crisis,” Newkirk continued, speaking to Kardashian and her sister Khloe, 41, who also gifted her family a dog.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian both bought puppies for their families for Christmas. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Newkirk also called the act of buying purebred puppies “inexcusably callous,” speaking to the Daily Mail.

Kardashian shares four children with ex Kanye West: North West, 12, Saint West, 10, Chicago West, 7, and Psalm West, 6.