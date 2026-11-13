HISSY-FIT Kimmel Brutally Fact-Checks Trump’s Most ‘Pathetic’ Rant Yet The president made all sorts of outrageous claims, but Kimmel had the last laugh.

Jimmy Kimmel has fact-checked the president’s “pathetic” ramblings after MAGA failed in the midterms.

Trump, 80, has been posting lengthy and incoherent rants on Truth Social, spewing hatred toward the Democrats and perpetuating baseless, fear-mongering rumors about everything from blue-state “corruption” to an alleged “caravan” invasion.

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Kimmel, late-night host and Trump nemesis, decided to unpack the president’s claims on Thursday night, using facts to shut down Trump’s unfounded claims.

“Democrats now have picked up 55 seats in the Senate so far and 255 seats in the House, far more than anyone predicted. And now that the president has had a week to digest that massive defeat, he’s spinning. He fired up his phone bright and early this morning and hopped on board the bipolar express starting at 5:50 a.m. with this,” said Kimmel.

President Donald Trump has been spewing random theories and having angry outbursts on his social platform. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

One of the posts, which Kimmel read aloud, “The Democrat party, lead by one of the most corrupt and anti-American groups of political leaders and hacks in the history of our country and even the world, is doing everything in their power to get away from massive blue state corruption by saying over and over again that the Trump administration is corrupt.”

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Trump then claimed, “I am the only president to have done so. In any event, the Democrats are corrupt and evil. And I am the exact opposite.”

Kimmel retorted, “That’s right. They are rubber, and you are glue.”

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But the late-night host then brought the receipts. “So, let’s, let’s submit this to a fact-check. First of all, he’s not the only president to donate his salary. Hoover did it. Kennedy did it. Others have done it,” he said.

Jimmy Kimmel decided to fact-check the president. Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

“And let’s put the fact that you’ve made billions of dollars since taking office by trading stocks, running crypto scams, selling c--p. Let’s put those very notable facts aside,” he continued.

“This claim that he’s been donating his salary in his first term—he did. He donated his salary for at least part of it. In his second term, he’s donated the first paycheck, and there’s no evidence he’s donated anything since. Maybe he applied it to the ballroom,” Kimmel quipped. “He just doesn’t want to brag about how charitable he is. It’s not his style.”

U.S. President Donald Trump wears a 'Trump Was Right About Everything!' hat. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The president then “moved on to the election,” said Kimmel.

“Here we go again! With the perceived loss by the Republicans in the Midterms - I WAS NOT ON THE BALLOT- the INVASION of our Country is taking place again. Huge CARAVANS are forming and beginning their illegal march through Mexico,” wrote Trump early Thursday morning.

“Uh-oh,” responded Kimmel. “The caravans are back. Remember when Trump was running, he kept telling us MS-13 was marching up from Central America to kill our families? I guess those guys got lost in Tijuana for a few years, but now their GPS is working again. They’re back on track.”

The president’s morning meltdowns triggered a wave of panic, renewing calls for the 25th amendment.

Kimmel concluded that Trump’s posts are “pathetic.”

“He’s lost his mojo,” said the ABC host. “He’s repeating himself. He’s shrieking about caravans and ballrooms and evil Democrats, and nobody’s listening. It’s sad.”

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