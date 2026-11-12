MORNING ANXIETY Trump’s Manic 5:50AM Meltdown Reveals His Biggest Fear The president woke up and immediately began panicking about his future in the White House. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump has gone on an early-morning tirade against the Democrats as the party prepares to launch multiple congressional investigations.

In a raging Truth Social post at 5:50 a.m. ET, the 80-year-old lashed out at the “evil and corrupt” Democratic Party while desperately suggesting they will probe the Trump administration once they take control of Congress to cover their own wrongdoings.

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“The Democrat Party, lead by one of the most Corrupt and anti-American groups of political leaders and hacks in the history of our Country, and even the World, is doing everything in their power to get away from MASSIVE BLUE STATE CORRUPTION by saying, over and over again, that the Trump Administration is corrupt. It is a sound bite that they viciously use, over and over again, in order to nullify the TREMENDOUS & UNPRECEDENTED theft that has taken place in our Blue States - Minnesota, California, and others, all over the U.S.A.,” Trump wrote.

“I, perhaps foolishly because the Fake News refuses to write about it, including in my First Term, don’t even take a Salary, worth Millions of Dollars. I am the only President to have done so! In any event, THE DEMOCRATS ARE CORRUPT AND EVIL, and I am the exact opposite! Fight hard, Republicans, or you won’t have a Country left!”

Multiple Cabinet officials could be investigated for their actions during Trump’s second term by a Democrat-controlled Congress. Win McNamee/Win McNamee/Getty Images

Democrats have vowed they will launch investigations and use their subpoena powers to probe Trump, his family, and top Cabinet officials once they regain control of the House and the Senate in January.

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Allegations of corruption in the Trump administration are a major target for Democrats, including how the president and his family have enriched themselves by billions since he returned to the White House.

The administration’s handling of the botched release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, Trump’s White House ballroom and other construction projects, as well as ICE’s hardline immigration tactics could also come under scrutiny in a Democrat-controlled Congress.

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In a two-word statement following the midterms, incoming House Oversight Committee chair Rep. Robert Garcia warned the Trump administration: “Lawyer up.”

Rep. Robert Garcia has vowed to investigate Donald Trump once Democrats control the House. Annabelle Gordon/Reuters

In another panicky Truth Social post sent at 6:28 a.m., Trump decried that the “anti-American Dumocrats” obtained and released his tax records from his first term, showing how he paid little or no federal income taxes between 2015 and 2020.

“Shockingly, they won this unprecedented right in the U.S. Supreme Court, and hired the best and toughest accountants in the Country to ‘get Trump.’ After one year of intense work, these brilliant Democrat inspired accountants FOUND NOTHING except that I paid my taxes and did everything right,” Trump wrote.

“Now, in order to deflect from MASSIVE BLUE STATE CORRUPTION & CRIME, they are at it again, illegally threatening Republicans with knowingly false accusations and charges. Other than cheating, this is how they won the Midterms - But we won’t let our Country go to hell!”

Donald Trump is facing a rough final two years as president wth Democrats controlling Congress. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The White House has resorted to trying to intimidate Democrats into not investigating Trump, his family, or his administration.

White House counsel Will Scharf wrote a panicked letter to Garcia, saying potential Democratic investigations could be illegal.

“Beyond being inconsistent with the clear, well-recognized constitutional limitations on your investigative functions, threats to executive branch officials designed to deter them from public service, or process designed merely to abuse or instill fear in the recipient may cross the line into blatant criminality,” Scharf said.

“And issuing unlawful subpoenas with the intention of depriving citizens of their constitutional rights and privileges may warrant further investigation.”

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Speaking to reporters at the Capitol on Wednesday, Garcia said Scharf’s letter shows Trump is “clearly hiding something” and that Democrats “are not going to be threatened or intimidated.”

“The truth is that he needs to understand that Congress is a coequal branch of government,” Garcia said.

“If you have abused the American public, you should lawyer up,” he added. “If you’re a corporate CEO and you’re ripping off the American people, you should lawyer up.”

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