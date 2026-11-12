'YOUCH' Kimmel Humiliates Hegseth Over Dramatic Dressing Down The defense secretary could not maintain a decent level of respect at a sacred monument.

Jimmy Kimmel has humiliated the president’s embattled defense secretary over his inappropriate conduct at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

After Pete Hegseth narrowly defeated the Democrats’ bid to impeach him, he visited the sacred monument at Arlington National Cemetery for a Veterans Day photo op. But he couldn’t maintain his decorum—leading an Army sentinel to remind Hegseth and his companions to remain respectful.

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Kimmel said that Hegseth, “after dodging articles of impeachment yesterday, somehow managed to embarrass himself again today.”

Hegseth, his wife and team taking photos at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier before being reprimanded on Wednesday. CSPAN

“This time outside one of our most sacred memorials, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. He and his group, including Mrs. Hegseth, stopped to take photos and then started laughing and loudly chatting. You can hear it here,” said the late-night host on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, playing footage of the incident.

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The Army sentinel can then be heard bellowing: “All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times.”

“Youch! No need to test that guy’s testosterone, Pete,” Kimmel quipped. “And then to make it worse, the top spokesperson for the Pentagon put out a statement backing the guard.”

A lone protester holds an "Impeach Hegseth" sign on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol ahead of a procedural vote related to the potential impeachment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in Washington, DC, November 10, 2026. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

He read aloud a statement by Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell, which read: “The Secretary and the entire Department have always honored—and will always honor—the sacrifices our military men and women have made to keep America safe. While commemorating this solemn day, a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum.”

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Kimmel retorted, “Youch again.” The late-night host called the debacle “embarrassing.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attends a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 11, 2026. Kylie Cooper/Reuters

The ABC host and Trump nemesis delivered the scathing rebuke of Hegseth in front of an audience that included veterans invited to watch Thursday night’s show.

Many veterans called out Hegseth on social media and in conversations with the press.

Moe Davis, a retired Air Force colonel, called Hegseth “a daily dishonor and disgrace” on X. “And good on the soldier from the Tomb Guards who treated the Hegseth group the same way he would any other group that disrespected the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” he added.

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Air Force veteran and former GOP congressman Adam Kinzinger called the incident “truly abhorrent.”

“Pete Hegseth doesn’t know how to conduct himself, even at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery,” he wrote on X. “His behavior is unbecoming of any visitor to the Tomb, let alone that which comes from a Secretary of Defense.”

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