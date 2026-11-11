SAD ENDING Kimmel Makes Shocking Prediction About MAGA Star’s Future He has a few career suggestions for Lauren Boebert.

Jimmy Kimmel has made a risque prediction about Lauren Boebert’s future as the Colorado Rep is projected to lose her re-election bid.

The late-night host was gleeful about the scandal-ridden MAGA politician and her pending loss. Kimmel has suggested an alternative career path for Boebert, making a NSFW joke that drew gasps from his audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know what they say, when one door closes, a window opens on OnlyFans,” said the ABC anchor. “And we wish her the best.”

Kimmel roasted Boebert mercilessly. Elizabeth Frantz/Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

He also added: “She’s already preparing for next season of Dancing with the Stars.” Kimmel asked Guillermo Rodriguez, his on-air sidekick who appeared on Dancing with the Stars this year, if he thinks Boebert stands a chance. “I don’t think so,” Rodriguez laughed in response.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a sad ending for a woman known for giving happy ones,” said Kimmel, referencing Boebert’s 2023 scandal in which she was caught groping her date at a live production of Beetlejuice.

While the results are not yet conclusive, CNN has projected that Boebert will lose to Democrat Eileen Laubacher in Colorado’s 4th District. The Associated Press has yet to call the results, but Laubacher has 48.8 percent of the vote while Boebert stands at 47.9 percent.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for Our Obsessed Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Boebert announced she would run in the 4th district this year after winning her seat in the 3rd district by a razor-thin margin in 2022. She then fled to the opposite side of the state in the midterms, only to get caught up in another nail-biter against Laubacher.

Rep. Lauren Boebert joins supporters in prayer during an election night watch party on Nov. 3, 2026, in Windsor, Colorado. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Kimmel ripped into Boebert in more ways than one. “You know, they’re still going through votes, but she is projected to lose her seat in the House,” he explained. “She was a congresswoman for six years. And what did she accomplish over those last six years? Well, she looked like the evil white girlfriend in a Tyler Perry movie.”

“Lauren Boebert’s defeat is a great loss for our monologue,” he concluded. “She can go back to doing what she does best, which is getting kicked out of Applebee’s for drinking too many shark bowls.”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register