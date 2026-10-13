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FITS THE MOLD

Kimmel Reveals How Trump’s New Mouthpiece Caught His Eye

The late-night host explained has a theory about Trump’s replacement for press secretary.

By Meera Navlakha

Jimmy Kimmel has a theory about why President Donald Trump chose his new press secretary.

Trump, 80, has enlisted Katie Zacharia, 41, to replace Karoline Leavitt, 29, who left the position in August. Zacharia, a former commentator for Newsmax and a qualified lawyer, is holding her first press briefing on Tuesday.

On Monday night, Kimmel, a long-time Trump nemesis, explained why Zacharia obtained the role.

“Katie met a number of qualifications for the job. She has blonde hair. She can do a thumbs-up. End of list. Really, what else do you need?” quipped the ABC host.

Katie Zacharia has been chosen as the next White House press secretary.

Katie Zacharia has been chosen as the next White House press secretary.

The Daily Beast/Katie Zacharia/Instagram

Kimmel displayed photographs of Zacharia posing in gym wear and giving a thumbs-up next to the president. “Where do they all get that same face? Is that makeup, or do they have a machine that stamps it on?” he joked.

The late-night host concluded, “Katie is in for a long week,” as the president continues his antics. This week, his attention seems to be on his unfair loss of the Nobel Peace Prize. “Thanks a lot, Norway,” said Kimmel. “I hope you’re happy you made our baby cry.”

Katie Zacharia, Donald Trump photo illustraiton
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Zacharia is Trump’s latest addition to the White House after a slew of departures, including Leavitt, Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair, Director of Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and Chief Counsel David Warrington.

The California native apparently secured the role by monitoring the president’s schedule and social media activity, making sure she appeared on air when he might have been watching television. Trump was allegedly impressed by her and personally called Zacharia to discuss the position.

As Kimmel pointed out, Zacharia resembles much of Trump’s staff, including his executive assistant, Natalie Harp.

Donald Trump fawns over Katie Zacharia in a Truth Social post.

Donald Trump fawns over Katie Zacharia in a Truth Social post.

Truth Social/Donald Trump

The mother of four briefly worked for Kristi Noem at the Department of Homeland Security. According to her current LinkedIn page, she was a communications adviser to the Trump Media and Technology Group.

Trump has praised his new press secretary prior to her assuming the role, saying that Zacharia has “an unblemished record of support, and has been a loyal and brilliant supporter, right from the beginning. She is, likewise, a devoted fan and member of MAGA!”

Zacharia
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Meera Navlakha
Meera NavlakhaEntertainment Reporter

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