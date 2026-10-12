FAWN AGAIN Trump, 80, Thirsts Over New Mouthpiece in Cringe Post The president announced details of Katie Zacharia’s appointment with an eyebrow-raising Truth Social post. Reuters, Katie Zacharia Instagram

President Donald Trump has made a cringeworthy thirst post about his new press secretary ahead of her first news conference.

On Friday, Trump, 80, announced that 41-year-old mother of four Katie Zacharia would replace Karoline Leavitt as his trusted White House press secretary. The role has been vacant since Leavitt quit in August to spend more time with her family. She has since confirmed a role as a Fox News contributor.

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In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump revealed Zacharia will officially start serving on Monday and conduct her first news conference on Tuesday.

Donald Trump fawns over Katie Zacharia in a Truth Social post. Truth Social/Donald Trump

He closed out his post with an eyebrow-raising line.

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“Katie has been with me, in spirit, from the very beginning, and will do a fantastic job!,” Trump gushed. Zacharia dutifully shared Trump’s post on her X account.

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The wording was similar to his post on Friday announcing the hiring, saying Zacharia has “an unblemished record of support, and has been a loyal and brilliant supporter, right from the beginning. She is, likewise, a devoted fan and member of MAGA!”

Tyler Zacharia and Katie Zacharia attend the Nashville premiere of 'David' in 2025. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for 2521 Entertainm

Her husband, Tyler Zacharia is an entertainment and investment executive who has produced over 15 films, including Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman. They married in 2011 and have four children together.

She shared the senior president’s post on Friday, adding, “Serving President Trump and the American people at this critical 250-year mark is the honor of a lifetime.”

Katie Zacharia's Instagram is full of selfies and pro-Trump posts. The Daily Beast/Katie Zacharia/Instagram

Zacharia will leave her position as communications adviser to Trump Media and Technology Group, which runs Truth Social. She also briefly worked at the Department of Homeland Security as spokeswoman for the ousted Kristi Noem.

She previously worked as press secretary for the Republican National Committee in 2024 and, as a conservative commentator, has made appearances on Fox News and Newsmax to promote Trump’s agenda.

Prior to her new White House appointment, Zacharia has a history of peddling bizarre claims, calling Democrats pedophiles on her social media, as well as sharing the Pizzagate conspiracy theory.

In 2022, Zacharia posted a link to a story about Timothèe Chalamet’s movie Bones and All with the caption, “The radical left Hollywood elitists are sick pedo cannibals. Change my mind.”

Katie Zacharia has been chosen as the next White House press secretary. The Daily Beast/Katie Zacharia/Instagram

She also reposted a post on Truth Social that same year that read: “Democrats want to mask and rape your children. That’s their satanic platform.”

Zacharia has also attempted to link the abortion pill directly to Nazi Germany and concentration camps.

She has continued to promote Trump on her social media, including endorsing his controversial support of AI last month, saying “We will win because we have President Trump!”

Her posts also attack the president’s foes, including California Governor Gavin Newsom and rising Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed.

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In January, she posted a gym workout video, soundtracked by MAGA rapper Kid Rock, where she said the “same people who hate my TRUMP hat” are the “same people who were angry when I wouldn’t wear a face diaper or get the ‘covid jab.’”

In December last year, Zacharia posted a photo of herself with Trump, both giving a thumbs-up, with the caption “The man who made it cool to be a Republican!” She added she was “so grateful to be alive” during Trump’s two presidencies.

She returned to Fox News on Saturday after landing her new role, appearing on Fox & Friends to praise the president and his vanity projects.

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“When I was there yesterday, he went and showed me where the ballroom will be,” she said of her White House visit.

“The building is so fast—he is ahead of schedule, under budget, and it’s going to be amazing, and just to see this vision he has for building, but also for America and the greatness that America has and has always had, and that he’s bringing back, I can’t wait to work for President Trump on Monday.”

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