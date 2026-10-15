Kimmel Roasts ‘Frickin’ Genius’ Trump Over Dementia Test
Trump proclaimed his own super intelligence.
Jimmy Kimmel is ripping into the octogenarian president for “giving himself cognitive tests” while on the midterm campaign trail.
As Trump, 80, travels around the country trying to salvage his party’s chances in the Nov. 3 election, he has made bizarre blips and promises. While in Bullhead City, Arizona, on Wednesday, the president had one such moment, bringing up his favorite subject: the multiple cognitive tests he has taken. He launched into an incoherent imitation of the test while addressing the crowd, boasting that he could correctly remember five words.
“‘Five words, sir: hat, hair, logo, white, black,’” he rambled. “‘Sir, would you please repeat those words?’ ‘Hat, hair, logo, white, black.’ ‘Oh, you got it right.’”
After playing this clip, Kimmel retorted, “You, sir, you aced this test you just made up. This is the test you would give your grandfather after he fell off a stepladder.”
Trump continued to say, “And if you can put them in order, you get a lot of points. Go: hat, hair, logo, white, black. And they go, ‘Holy s--t, nobody! No, nobody can do that!’ When I told the fake news about that, ‘Oh, that’s so easy!’ Nobody can do that. Very few people can do that. And very few—they say very few people can do it, but almost none can do them in order like that. But I can. You know why? Because I’m a frickin’ genius. That’s right.”
Trump’s self-declared label of “frickin’ genius” sent Kimmel into a fit of laughter. “And if you believe that, then you will also believe I’m sending you $5,000 apiece,” quipped the late-night host, referring to Trump’s $1.35 trillion midterm bribe for voters.
Trump frequently brags about his IQ levels and the many dementia tests that have been administered to him.
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Kimmel, meanwhile, has spent the last few weeks discussing Trump’s many rallies. His monologue about Trump’s “sparsely attended” events caught the attention of the president, who fired back by calling his long-time nemesis a “loser.” In turn, Kimmel brought the receipts, displaying the many empty seats at every rally.
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