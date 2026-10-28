DESSERT STORM Klepper Mocks Trump for Falling Right Into Obama’s ‘Trap’ The president couldn’t help but prove Obama right about his fixation with fixtures and fittings.

Jordan Klepper has ridiculed Donald Trump for falling directly into Barack Obama’s trap as “the midterms go full Cheesecake Factory.”

Klepper’s theory follows former President Obama, 65, slamming Trump, 80, at a rally in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday. His now-viral joke attacked Trump’s obsession with his various White House renovations. “What’s up with the gold?” Obama asked. “He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory, just gold everywhere.”

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“He seems very focused on home renovations. He should be on HGTV,” he joked.

Conservatives have been outraged that Obama compared a chain restaurant's decor to that of Trump's Oval Office. Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

Obama’s quip naturally led to a widespread MAGA meltdown among conservative pundits and the president himself, which Klepper described as “a cynical attempt to redirect attention from President Trump’s disastrous policies.”

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And the Daily Show anchor noted that Trump couldn’t help himself from becoming ensnared by Obama, with the president continuing to bloviate about his White House refurbishments while trying to land a blow on his nemesis.

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“Remember, Obama’s original criticism was that you are obsessed with home renovations, and you don’t want to fall into his trap,” said Klepper. He then panned to seemingly endless footage of the president detailing his works.

“You know, I’ve taken care of the White House. I fixed it with the finest artisans in the world,” Trump rambled to reporters. “The exterior plaster was broken, cracked. The painting was terrible. And I’ve reskinned the building beautifully with the highest, most talented people. We painted, and the exterior plaster can’t be falling off the wall.”

Trump continued to blabber about home removations. Kaylee Greenlee/REUTERS

Klepper retorted: “I will say, it is refreshing to hear Donald Trump talk about something he actually has a working knowledge of, but now that you’ve got that out of your system, it’s time to go to that rally in Mississippi and prove that Obama is wrong and you don’t spend all your time thinking about home renovations.”

But the late-night host then showed Trump doing the opposite at his rally in Corinth, Mississippi. Trump kept talking about his decor and said pointedly, “I fix things very good.”

“What the f--- are you talking about, huh?” Klepper asked.

“Look, I don’t expect you to come up with a solution on inflation or the war,” the late-night host concluded. “But at the very least, for the good of your reputation, can you please go back to talking about asses again?”

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