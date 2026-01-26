Hollywood A-Lister Plots Ditching U.S. Under Trump

Twilight star Kristen Stewart has revealed she wants to join America’s celebrity exodus under President Donald Trump.

An array of high-profile stars have already booked one-way tickets out of the country, including House of Cards actor Robyn Wright, director James Cameron, and TV Hosts Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O’Donnell.

Now, Stewart has suggested she’d be keen to join them, saying she’s “probably not” going to be in the country for much longer, as she seeks to make the jump from in front of the camera to behind it.

Stewart says she "probably" doesn't see herself staying in the U.S. MEGA/GC Images

“Reality is breaking completely under Trump,” she told The Times. “But we should take a page out of his book and create the reality we want to live in.”

She claimed she “can’t work freely” in the U.S. and so made her new movie, The Chronology of Water, in Latvia, claiming it “would have been impossible to do in the States.”

“But I don’t want to give up [on the U.S.] completely. I’d like to make movies in Europe and then shove them down the throat of the American people,” she said.

Stewart made her directorial debut with 'The Chronology of Water.' Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/Getty Images for B

She expressed the same sentiment in an earlier interview with Net-A-Porter, saying, “It’s a fledgling film culture there [in Latvia]. Look, I’m all about the way we make movies here [in the U.S.], but I needed a sort of radical detachment. I am not a director yet. I need to make a student film. I can’t do that here.”

Trump previously threatened to impose a 100 percent tariff on movies made outside of the U.S. as part of his rollercoaster flagship economic policy, a prospect Stewart told the Times is “terrifying” for the movie business.

Announcing his now-stalled plan on Truth Social in September, Trump said, “Our movie-making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing ‘candy from a baby.’ California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit!

Donald Trump has imposed sprawling sanctions on a host of countries. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“Therefore, in order to solve this long time, never-ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States.”

The press office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom swung back with a statement on X: “The Governor tried to explain this to Trump months ago — when this was initially proposed — that his actions will cause irreparable damage to the U.S. film industry. Today’s move is 100% stupid.”

Stewart has a strange history with Trump: Years before his run for the White House, he bizarrely waded into a cheating scandal she was involved in with her then partner and Twilight co-star, Robert Pattinson.

“Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart,” Trump said back in 2012. “She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again — just watch. He can do much better!”

Previously, when the Daily Beast approached the White House about Golden Globe winner Wright’s decision to leave the country because “America is a s--tshow,” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung replied with a waving hand emoji. The White House has been contacted again for comment on Stewart.

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.