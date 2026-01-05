Kristen Stewart Wants to Direct Reboot of Her Biggest Movie

Kristen Stewart would like to take a stab at directing a Twilight reboot.

Stewart told Entertainment Tonight that she would “love to re-adapt” Stephanie Meyer’s romance fantasy series. Stewart played Bella Swan—the center of one of the most famous love triangles in pop culture history— in all four film adaptations of the series.

“Imagine if we had, like, a huge budget and a bunch of love and support. I don’t know…” Stewart said before confirming she was all in.

Stewart would happily direct a "Twilight" reboot if she had a "huge budget and a bunch of love and support." Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

“I love what Catherine [Hardwicke] did, I love what Chris [Weitz] did, I love what all of the directors did with the movies,” she continued, “They were so themselves and weird and kind of like, squirrelly, and just so present in that time when they didn’t really know” how popular the films would become, “before they blew up.” Stewart added, “You look at that, and you get jealous of it as an actor. So then you go, ‘I’d like to form my own version of that.’”

Stewart, 35, made her feature directorial debut with this past month’s The Chronology of Water, starring Imogen Poots, for which she earned a 6.5-minute standing ovation at Cannes, as well as a slew of positive critical praise for her helming. She was subsequently named one of Variety’s 10 Directors to Watch in 2026.

Stewart married screenwriter and producer Dylan Meyer, 38, last April. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Stewart told People on Sunday, “I’ve had the craziest year of my entire life,” noting that in 2025 alone, she married screenwriter and producer Dylan Meyer, 38, starred in one film, and then directed her own. “I was so carbonated over the last year. I need to get flat…I need to go fizz out,” she told the site.

“I need to go back, fill the well, figure out what my next movie is,” she also said. “There are a couple of things I want to do, but you need to, I need to chill before I can actually come back with the gusto that it’s going to take to make those movies.”

Stewart told The Hollywood Reporter that the only director she suspects felt full control over their vision of a "Twilight" film was Catherine Hardwicke, who directed the first. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Her call for a “bunch of love and support” to reboot Twilight comes after Stewart expressed sympathy for the film series’s directors, who she told The Hollywood Reporter had the “near impossible” task of directing the installments under “really stifled” conditions.

She wondered aloud to the publication whether any of the franchise’s helmers, aside from Hardwicke, who directed the first film, “actually felt like they fully directed those movies.”