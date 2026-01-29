Lady Gaga Pauses Tour to Blast ‘Merciless’ ICE

Lady Gaga spoke out against ICE during a live show in Tokyo, calling for “accountability” after the killings of multiple American citizens.

Gaga was performing in Tokyo on the last leg of her MAYHEM Ball world tour in Tokyo when she paused her show to “talk about something that’s extremely important” to her.

“In a couple of days, I’m gonna be heading home, and my heart is aching thinking about the people, the children, the families, all over America, who are being mercilessly targeted by ICE,” she said from the stage. “I’m thinking about all of their pain and how their lives are being destroyed right in front of us.”

Lady Gaga called for "accountability" in the wake of the killings and detainments of U.S. citizens at the hands of ICE on Wednesday. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

The singer’s comments came after the public outcry in response to the shooting deaths of 37-year-old VA nurse Alex Pretti and 37-year-old Renée Good at the hands of ICE officers in Minneapolis.

On Wednesday, Bruce Springsteen released “Streets of Minneapolis,” a track slamming Trump’s administration’s “dirty lies,” memorializing Pretti and Good by name, and declaring ICE as “occupiers.” Martha Stewart also broke her silence this week on Instagram, condemning that “peaceful demonstrators” were being “attacked and even killed by Federal troops.”

Lady Gaga called for “mercy” from “our leaders” on Wednesday. “We need to get back to a place of safety and peace and accountability,” she said. “Good people shouldn’t have to fight so hard and risk their lives for well-being and respect, and I hope—I hope our leaders are listening. I hope you’re listening to us ask you to change your course of action swiftly and have mercy on everyone in our country.”

Alex Pretti was shot dead by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Saturday. OCTAVIO JONES/AFP via Getty Images

She then sang “Come to Mama,” from her 2016 album Joanne, which she dedicated to “everyone who is suffering, to everyone who’s feeling alone and helpless, anyone who’s lost a loved one and is having a difficult time, an impossible time, seeing when the end will be near.”

The Grammy Award winner has been vocal about politics throughout her career, most often championing LGBTQ+ rights. In 2024, she endorsed Trump’s opponent Kamala Harris for president.

Lady Gaga will next appear at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, where she is expected to perform, per Variety. She has seven nominations this year, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year.