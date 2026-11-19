INCOHERENT Late-Night Host Baffled by Trump Goon’s Crisis Response Seth Meyers said the explanation made “no f---ing sense.”

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Seth Meyers is in disbelief at Markwayne Mullin’s blasé response to the nationwide wave of tech outages.

The embattled Trump goon and Homeland Security Secretary has been asked to explain and justify explosive outages that have rocked the country within the past week, but has failed to do so adequately.

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Meyers played a clip from a conversation between Mullin and Fox News anchor Sean Hannity in which Mullin gave an incoherent, rambling response about the role of artificial intelligence in the crisis.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin speaks to members of the press outside the West Wing of the White House November 13, 2026 after the FAA grounded all air traffic on Friday. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“I started talking to the tech industry, and one guy that’s very smart with tech, he asked not to mention his name. I said, ‘What could be causing all these separate outages?’ And he says, ‘I believe that it’s the SI,’” said Mullin, referring to Trump’s new term.

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“He said, because these programs aren’t designed to work as fast as SI is. And so when they contribute, or when they, um, put in a program that’s able to write codes and it goes in, it self-fixes itself. As it starts self-fixing itself, it’s like doing a change order on a house. When you change one thing in a house, everything else starts changing,” continued Mullin.

“That’s a ripple effect. And it causes these systems to be overranned that weren’t designed to run as fast as the SI technology is today. That was a conversation I had today. That kind of makes sense to me.”

Meyers responded, baffled. “Does it?”

Meyers mocked the Homeland Security Secretary. Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

“Because it makes no f---ing sense to me. Sounds like a gym teacher subbing in for health class. ‘OK, team, listen up. When the egg comes down and self-fixes itself with the sperm, it’s... think of it like a running back carrying the ball through the gap. And you know, there’s a ripple effect,” he continued, riffing.

In one instance, Mullin told Hannity, “This is what the Department of Homeland Security does. We look at everything from sea, air, fiber, uh, cyber.

“Why the f---,” Meyers retorted, “are you talking about the sea?!”

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