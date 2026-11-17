‘ZERO FAITH’ Megyn Kelly Unloads on ICE Barbie’s ‘Idiot’ Successor “No offense to Markwayne Mullen, but he seems like an idiot,” the MAGA podcaster declared.

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Megyn Kelly has “zero faith” in U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin.

The MAGA loyalist tore into Mullin, 49, whose incoherent explanations for this week’s major IT outages have drawn criticism from across the political spectrum. Mullin has attempted several nonstarter justifications for Monday’s nationwide aviation shutdown and for widespread outages affecting nearly every U.S. bank and technology company. Mullin has claimed that there’s “no cyber threat that’s taking place.”

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U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin speaks in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after the US Federal Aviation Administration issued a national ground stop "due to extraordinary circumstances and reasons for safety." Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

Kelly, 55, isn’t buying it. And she didn’t mince her words in response.

“No offense to Markwayne Mullen, but he seems like an idiot,” she said on The Megyn Kelly Show. “I just have zero faith in this man. Zero. Less than zero.”

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“And this is a very serious agency,” she continued. “One in which I would like to have some faith in the person heading it up.”

Kelly has criticized Mullin before for struggling to articulate his immigration policies, which she believes are too soft on illegal immigrants. Mullin replaced Kristi Noem as department head in March, after Trump fired her. He has since faced blowback for his conflicting rhetoric amid mass tech chaos, and for taking a government jet to a college football game because commercial flights were grounded nationwide.

Kelly has criticized Mullin before for his immigration policies, which she believes are too soft. YouTube/ Megyn Kelly

“He’s saying they don’t see it as a cyberattack, but then he adds that one guy that’s very smart with tech says it’s AI upgrades that are likely causing the outages,” Kelly said. “Now, that’s interesting.”

“So, yeah, the companies, the government, the military, I guess it’s a good thing that they are thinking about how to upgrade their security systems to prevent this sort of intrusion if that very smart tech guy is right,” She added. “But we just don’t know. That’s something Markwayne Mullin threw out there. And look, he should know. I mean, he’s in a position at least where he should know.”

Kelly then mentioned the trainwreck of a press conference Mullin gave with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy earlier this week, where the two appeared misaligned and confused about the outages’ causes.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin (R) and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy (L) offered conflicting explanations for the FAA groundstop. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

Kelly wants to know whose fault it is. She also thinks treating the outages as separate issues overlooks a larger threat: the looming, unchecked power of AI, which she called an “apex predator.”

“Like, let’s figure out who’s lying about whether it’s a cyberattack or not,” Kelly said. “Let’s figure out, is it DHS or is it DOT? Like, oh my God, a certain male gesture comes to mind. The problem is so much bigger than this. There is a tsunami heading for us, and we are worried about the rain.”

Kelly has called for a broader debate about the government’s responsibility to regulate AI, but she’s never taken a concrete position.

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