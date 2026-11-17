SUPER-INTELLIGENT? Trump Goon Drops New Chaos Theory After Speaking to ‘One Guy’ Let’s blame the bots.

Donald Trump’s Homeland Security chief thinks that a rogue artificial intelligence platform could be behind major IT outages because a single person told him so.

Markwayne Mullin said during a Fox News interview that “one guy in the tech industry” told him AI could be responsible for Monday’s disruptions to systems at several large banks and a major airline.

Thousands of customers with Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Capital One, and Wells Fargo were unable to access their accounts. United Airlines experienced a widespread system outage but said the issue was resolved quickly and resulted in only a handful of delays.

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The Trump administration is scrambling to quell rising panic over a series of major tech outages. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“He said: ‘I believe it’s SI, because these programs aren’t designed to work as fast as SI is,’” he said.

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Curiously, Mullin’s anonymous source in the sector appears to use the term “super intelligence,” which was coined by the president to replace the term artificial intelligence but has largely failed to catch on outside the administration.

The FAA issued a rare blanket ground order on Friday after suffering a massive systems meltdown. Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

The secretary also insisted that the person is not the MAGA trillionaire Elon Musk.

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It remains unclear what exactly caused the chaos at either the banks or the air carrier on Monday, which are thought to have been the result of separate tech system failures.

Mullin says his source is definitely not Musk. Gonzalo Fuentes/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo via Reuters

But the outages came hard on the heels of a systems meltdown at Microsoft that put many workers around the world offline last week, and another on Friday that forced the Federal Aviation Administration to ground flights across the country for only the second time since 9/11.

Mullin stressed these incidents are “all individually unrelated” as he speculated about the potential role of AI in the Monday outage.

“So when they put in a program that’s able to write codes and it goes in and self-fixes itself, as it starts to self-fix itself it’s like a change order on a house,” he said. “When you change one thing in a house, everything else starts changing as a ripple effect.”

“It causes the systems to be overran that weren’t designed to run as fast as the SI technology is today,” Mullin went on. “That was the conversation I had today. That kind of makes sense to me.”

He was also quick to insist there is little indication at this stage that any of the disruptions may have resulted from a targeted attack by hostile actors. “I can tell you with 98 percent certainty we’re not seeing a cyberattack,” he said.

The Daily Beast has contacted DHS for comment on this story.

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