The acclaimed director is contemplating a career move his latest collaborator has been threatening for years.

By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy .

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth could end up being The Final Moviemaking Adventures of David Fincher.

The three-time Oscar-nominated director behind Fight Club, Se7en, and The Social Network revealed that his latest movie—a Quentin Tarantino-penned follow-up to 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood—could be his last.

Speaking on The Ringer’s The Big Picture podcast, Fincher admitted that, after more than four decades behind the camera, his priorities have shifted.

“In all seriousness, I could see this being my last movie,” Fincher said.

The filmmaker, who began directing at age 20, explained that he has grown increasingly frustrated with the mechanics of moviemaking, from the assembly-line approach to film production to the punishingly long workdays.

Fincher recalled how he and The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth star Brad Pitt, 62, would complain about their aching backs during the film’s production, which regularly required 12-hour shooting days.

Play Video

Ironically, the man who wrote Fincher’s allegedly final movie has spent more than a decade talking about his own cinematic swan song.

Tarantino, 63, has repeatedly insisted that he will retire from directing after making 10 movies. In 2024, he abandoned plans to make The Movie Critic his final film.

In October, Tarantino revealed that he had written another screenplay but was in no rush to get back behind the camera. Instead, the two-time Oscar winner is turning his attention to a different medium, concentrating on his upcoming West End play, The Popinjay Cavalier, while also prioritizing time with his family.

When—or even if—he’ll get around to making his long-promised 10th and final movie remains to be seen.

Steven Soderbergh attends Cannes with his new film, 'John Lennon: The Last Interview.' Manon Cruz/REUTERS

Of course, Hollywood retirements don’t always stick. Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh spent years telegraphing his retirement before stepping away from filmmaking in 2013. He returned to the big screen just four years later with Logan Lucky and has been churning out movies ever since.

Fincher fans have some reason to be optimistic, too. During the same podcast appearance, the director discussed the possibility of reuniting with Pitt on an animated movie.

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is currently playing in IMAX theaters and will debut on Netflix on Dec. 23.

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.