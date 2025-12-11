Liam Neeson Tries to Distance Himself From Pro-RFK Jr. Doc

Liam Neeson’s narration on an anti-vaccine documentary is getting more attention than the Taken star may have expected, as he now argues his narration on the pro-Robert F. Kennedy Jr. film shouldn’t “be conflated with opposition to vaccines.”

That’s what the Oscar-nominated actor’s rep told the Important Context on Thursday, after the Substack reported on Neeson’s role in the doc, Plague of Corruption: 80 Years of Pharmaceutical Corruption Exposed. In the documentary film by Kennedy’s anti-vax organization, Children’s Health Defense, Neeson calls mRNA COVID vaccines “dangerous experiments.”

Neeson’s rep argued in its statement that he “did not shape the film’s editorial content, and any questions about its claims or messaging should be directed to the producers.” They added, “We all recognize that corruption can exist within the pharmaceutical industry, but that should never be conflated with opposition to vaccines. Liam never has been, and is not, anti-vaccination. His extensive work with UNICEF underscores his long-held support for global immunization and public-health initiatives.”

However, the claims that the Taken star amplifies in the documentary are in direct opposition to the work of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), which the Trump administration announced deep cuts to earlier this year. UNICEF helps vaccinate “almost half the world’s children,” according to its website.

The documentary was released on November 16, and Neeson notably did not denounce the views expressed at the time—even as prominent anti-vaxxer Kent Heckenlively, who co-authored the book the film was based on, celebrated that Neeson is “on our side.”

In addition to classifying vaccines as “dangerous experiments,” Neeson also parrots MAGA talking points about government-mandated “lockdowns” during the height of the virus’s spread. “Thousands of lives were lost, not to the virus, but to the mental anguish brought on by these harsh restrictions,” he says.

“Those responsible” for the “corruption” behind the COVID vaccine’s mass-production, Neeson says, “continue to evade accountability.”

