Macaulay Culkin and his fiancée, Brenda Song, are using his famous film to their advantage while parenting their sons: Carson, 3, and Dakota, 4

The Last Showgirl actress, 37, revealed to E! News’ The Rundown that she and Culkin, 45, showed their kids Home Alone to teach them about “stranger danger.”

Song revealed, “They’ve only watched it this past year for the first time…They love all the hijinks and the traps and stuff.” But, she added, they have “no real concept” of danger.

“We, in the last couple weeks, started playing them movies from when we were grew up,” she said, which ultimately included their dad’s starring role in the Christmas classic.

Culkin and Song have been engaged since 2022. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“My oldest gets it more than my younger son,” she added. “I remember at the end going, ‘See, your mama’s here right next to you. Don’t you want to give me a hug? I didn’t leave,” she laughed, joking about the iconic premise where Culkin’s character Kevin is left behind after his family forgets him to go on vacation.

“I’m so terrible, but I feel like your children have to be a little scared,” she said, to learn to avoid “stranger danger.”

“Fear goes a long way,” she added.

Culkin and Song have been together since 2017 and engaged since 2022. The pair met while filming Changeland (2019) in Thailand.

Culkin and Song began dating in 2017, after meeting while working on a movie together. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Song also told the site that Culkin thinks her methods for teaching their kids safety are “absolutely crazy.” Song said she regularly quizzes the boys about how to get home by pretending she doesn’t know what to do.

“One thing that we’ve been doing is, in public, I was like, if you ever get lost, don’t call Mom or Papa, you call us by your real name,” she explained. “So we tell him, ‘What’s your mama’s name?’ And he has to give us the full name. It’s so cute hearing our kids call us by our full name. It’s really weird, but it’s funny.”