MAGA ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Eviscerated for Defending ICE Killings

Former Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino believes that Democratic politicians and the media are to blame for ICE’s killings in Minneapolis.

Guadagnino starred in the series from its 2009 debut until its 2012 end, and has since pursued a career in comedy. His pro-MAGA political views seem to have cost him some fans.

Guadagnino told a commenter on Instagram in the wake of the killing of VA nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, “Politicians/media has brainwashed everyone to believe something different is happening and it’s making people fight the police and get killed so that they can stay in power and become rich.”

Vinny Guadagnino engaged in a heated back-and-forth with fans on Instagram over ICE protests. Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Paramount +

Guadagnino was promoting tickets to his stand-up show when the conversation turned political. The ex-MTV star has been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump since 2024. After he posted a photo of himself with the current president in 2016, he wrote on Twitter that Trump “was a nice guy to me” but that “doesn’t mean I support him” for president.

Guadagnino has since changed his tune—and former fans of his are not happy about it, particularly as it comes to his take on ICE’s activity.

This month alone, on-duty ICE and CBP officers have killed two American citizens in Minnesota—37-year-old mom Renée Good and 37-year-old VA nurse Alex Pretti. Neither appeared to have been a threat before their deaths, according to bystander video that contradicts the Trump administration’s narrative.

“Vinny, I think people are mad bc you support Trump,” wrote one commenter. “What ICE is doing is not ok.”

Wrote another, “It’s the person you voted for. You excusing his behavior speaks volumes.”

Yet another summed up the dissatisfaction in the comments, “Wow. Not what I expected from you Vinnie. Sad af man.”

Guadagnino has vocally supported Donald Trump since 2024. Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Paramount +

Guadagnino was resolute in his response, however. He argued to one commenter, “There wasn’t as much outrage on the streets and rioting because the media and leadership were not causing the chaos and sending people into the fire through emotional manipulation.”

He continued, “But why are they jumping in now? Who is telling them to? This has been going on and law enforcement has always existed. Is it plausible puppeteers are making this happen for political gain and power?”

Replied one commenter, simply, “Boooooooo.”