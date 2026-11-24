The group had the audacity to speak out against ICE.

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MAGA has worked itself into a hysterical tizzy over a 1990s rock band.

Pearl Jam shared a post on X showing protests that erupted in Seattle after footage went viral of masked immigration officials detaining a father and daughter at the city’s airport.

“It is heartbreaking and infuriating to watch the human toll of a system driven by cold cruelty,” The “Even Flow” artists, who call the city home, said.

Pearl Jam spoke out about the airport incident. Jim Bennett/WireImage

“Seeing a family torn apart and dragged off a jetway right here in our own airport by masked individuals is unconscionable, and we stand firmly against this kind of inhumane treatment.

“That’s why this election mattered so much. It showed we aren’t powerless or screaming into a void. Americans stood up, looked at the systematic abuse and what ICE is doing to our neighbors, and said, no more.”

A rogues’ gallery of MAGA voices crawled out of the woodwork to criticize the band, hurling accusations of hypocrisy and a lack of patriotism at them. Others attacked their music.

Bovino was one of those who attacked the band. Tim Evans/Reuters

“It seems that Pearl Jam and many in the music industry, as well as Hollywood, choose illegal aliens over U.S. Citizens,” said former Customs and Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino. He was unceremoniously demoted as the head of Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown after the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good at the hands of ICE officers in Minnesota in January.

“Hey Pearl Jam, illegal aliens don’t like your music, your culture, nor your activism- they see you as a treasure chest to plunder. Naivety on full display.”

“Your politics are worse than your crappy music, which I didn’t think possible, but here we are,” said conservative commentator Kurt Schlichter, who shared the post.

Pearl Jam has been attacked by MAGA since they spoke out online. Harmony Gerber/Getty Images

He wasn’t the only one using the opportunity to express their opinion about the band’s music.

“You guys have sucked since the 90s. Sit this one out. Nobody cares but your aging hippie fan base,” said Buzz Patterson, a columnist at conservative news outlet Red State.

NewsMax host Carl Higbie got in on the action too, attempting a zinger. “So do you let people into your concerts without a ticket? I’ll wait,” he said.

Demonstrators took to the streets and Seattle's airport after the footage went viral. David Ryder/REUTERS

“Pearl Jam slams ‘cold cruelty’ of ICE arresting illegal aliens,” wrote Border Hawk, an immigration-focused news outlet that describes its work as “Authentic Border and Immigration Coverage.”

“We could not find any statements from the band on Kate Steinle, Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungaray, or any other American victim of illegal alien crime for that matter.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Pearl Jam for comment.

Footage of the father and daughter being detained by ICE caused outrage. David Ryder/REUTERS

Sunday’s protests erupted after footage showed father and daughter Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and Sofia Hernandez Mejia being detained as they attempted to board an Alaska Airlines flight at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Filmed by other passengers, the incident quickly went viral and sparked outrage, with protesters chanting “ICE out of Washington” and “Abolish ICE.”

Lawyers for the father and daughter said they had been on their way to California for a baptism, the Guardian reported.

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