MAGA Misses the Joke in Meltdown Over ‘He-Man’ Pronouns

MAGA is up in arms that “wokeness” has infiltrated Masters of the Universe.

The trailer for the live-action film, released on Thursday, teases that fans will find the classic character Adam Glenn (Nicholas Galitzine), also known as He-Man, living a bored life as a corporate employee at the start of the story. One scene shows He-Man behind a desk, a nameplate displaying the pronouns “he/him.” He eventually finds his sword and embarks on a journey back to his world.

But some viewers are convinced that the brief play on words is an attempt at indoctrination. “HE-Man has pronouns now. Because of woke,” wrote one.

YouTube/IGN

“Now they’re making a Masters of the Universe and giving He-Man pronouns,” wrote another, who added, “These people won’t stop until they ruin everything.”

“Their real agenda is to normalize it and make you accept it.”

X

“These dorks have gotten so triggered by pronouns that they can’t even recognize a joke when they see one. What an embarrassing way to live,” one user wrote.

Added another, “Incredible that we have reached the point where ‘they gave HE-Man pronouns’ was posted not as a joke, but entirely in earnest.”

X

One requested that complaining fans “calm down,” writing, “‘They have ruined He-Man by giving He-Man pronouns’ do you even hear yourself? his name is literally a pronoun.”

“I wish this was satire,” wrote entertainment critic Richard Newby. “They’re ‘giving HE-MAN pronouns.’ Lmfao. Gonna blow a gasket when the post-credit scene introduces SHE-RA.”

X

Others have tried to explain the joke, to no avail. “It’s a gag. Taking the p--- out of pronouns. He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe, suffers the indignity of being in the most idiotic place in the universe. The modern office,” one wrote.

X

Added John Squires, Editor-in-Chief of horror website Bloody Disgusting, “He-Man. His name is He-Man. They’re not giving him pronouns in 2026. He literally is a sword-wielding pronoun. That’s the gag here.”

Former Marvel and IGN editor Eric Goldman took credit for predicting the meltdown in an earlier post, but added later, as the complaints piled up, “Never mind, angrily yelling ‘They gave He-Man pronouns!’ is an amazing self-own, and it’s genuinely funny to see it happening a bunch.”

Masters of the Universe is a joint production of Mattel and MAGA-friendly billionaire Jeff Bezos’ Amazon MGM Studios, which bought the rights to Melania Trump’s documentary for $40 million last year. The film is set to be released on June 5.