‘BIG DISTRACTION’ Exposed MAGA NFL Star Calls Out Next ‘Bachelor’ The leading man is “playing with fumes,” he said. Amber Searls-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect, Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

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MAGA-friendly Rob Gronkowski thinks Washington Commanders backup quarterback Sam Hartman is playing the wrong kind of field.

ABC announced Hartman, 27, as The Bachelor for the reality dating show’s 30th season, which premieres March 21. The decision has proven contentious among NFL stars, especially since Hartman is on the Commanders’ current practice squad. Hartman also said on Good Morning America that his teammates gave him flak for the new role.

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Sam Hartman is going to date 30 women at once. X/ @BachelorABC

Gronkowski, 37, said Hartman’s career move is only acceptable because he’s on the Commanders’ practice squad, not the active roster. Still, the former Patriots tight end, who is affiliated with the right-wing nonprofit Turning Point USA, said Hartman’s Bachelor scheme is dicey.

“If you were on the current roster and you accepted this, you deserve a slap in the face,” Gronkowski said on the podcast The Gronk & Jules Show, which he co-hosts with fellow Patriots alum Julian Edelman. “Like, if I was the organization, your priorities aren’t straight, obviously. I would just let you go right on the spot if it was the current roster.”

Gronkowski won four Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots. Kevin C. Cox/Getty

“We’re playing with fumes, but I would let it go,” he continued. “But current squad? Yeah, you’re out, because you’re not showing that you’re all in. In the NFL, you’ve gotta be all in. This would’ve been a big distraction.”

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Gronkowski came under fire on Election Day for signing jerseys and posing for photos outside a Turning Point USA tent in New Hampshire during midterm elections. “Gronk” has denied working with Turning Point, but reports from Courier have found the organization advertised Gronkowski’s appearance ahead of time.

Rob Gronkowski waved a flag outside a New Hampshire polling location on election day. X/ @robert_kruse15

Hartman’s decision makes Gronkowski question whether the player’s “head is in the game” of football, he said. He added that the direction “is totally fine” if it’s what Hartman wants, given that “every woman is absolutely going bonkers for him” on social media since the announcement. But it makes him doubt Hartman’s commitment to his team.

“If you’re a backup quarterback, it also shows you’re not that confident in your future as a quarterback because you’re going on The Bachelor,” Gronkowski said. “That’s a lot of work, that’s a lot of filming, that’s a big distraction, so obviously his head’s not in the game. Which is totally fine; it’s all about priorities in life. He wants to go that direction; that’s totally fine. But, like I said, I believe this is the perfect destination for him. He’s got the looks for it. There’s no doubt about it.”

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